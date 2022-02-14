CHARLESTOWN — The medians along Market Street in Charlestown are empty, but they won't be for long.
Invasive Bradford Pear trees were removed from the islands a few months back and the plan is to replace them with rocks, plants or perennial flowers indigenous to Indiana.
Charlestown is accepting bids to figure out what's up next for the space, but there's a twist. The city is looking for artistic and aesthetically pleasing displays.
"Anytime you can take a regular, every day routine city maintenance issue like landscape medians and you can infuse art into that, there's an opportunity to get people looking at your community differently than before," Mayor Treva Hodges said. "The more eyes you have on your community, the better."
The city received a $3,000 invasive species removal grant from Indiana American Water last year. The Clark County Soil and Water Conservation District reached out about the program and Hodges said the city worked with them to get the application completed.
The funds covered the cost of the removal of the trees that were the main problem, which took several steps.
Clark County then gave the city a list of all the local and indigenous plants and trees that could be used as alternatives to the Bradford Pear trees.
Some of those include shrubs tolerant to salt, like Elderberry, Blue Wild Indigo and Smooth hydrangea. Perennial flowers under consideration include wild geranium and black-eyed Susans.
An overview of artistic ideas for the medians from the city show colored rocks forming mosaics and shrubbery that's been shaped.
Hodges said there's a few goals with this project.
"One is about low maintenance and safety with our staff," she said. "Previously medians were grass and trees. Our workers had to be out there on a daily basis mowing them."
The other, is to use plants that already call Indiana home.
Charlestown is looking for artistic designs that can be used during the annual Christmas celebrations as well.
"At Christmas the whole city feels like it's lit up, covered in decorations," said Director of Communications and Multimedia Director Brian Smith. "We actually have electric outlets (on the medians) so we can light up different artistic things, or trees that are planted."
Smith said the city hopes to have approval on the project by the end of next month.
The deadline for bids is 4:30 p.m. March 10. Anyone who's interested should email mayor@cityofcharlestown.com.
