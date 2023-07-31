CHARLESTOWN — Charlestown’s city council voted unanimously at last Wednesday’s special meeting to allocate funds from the city’s cash reserves to prevent sewer rates from rising.
The city will give $3 million to the overall funding of the wastewater treatment plant build, which will keep the sewer rates the same as the approved rates from 2021.
“It’s just the right thing to do,” said Charlestown Council President Ruthie Jackson. “We know we have to upgrade our system. We know we need a new system and were able to do it without putting the burden on our taxpayers.”
One of the requirements for the grant was for the city to make an investment into the project, and the $3 million meets that stipulation.
This $3 million investment will be added to the totals that are received in grants and special funding, and will reduce the amount that the city will have to bond. It will reduce the debt the city will have to take on for the plant.
“Instead of having to take on $24 or $25 million or more in debt, we’re able to take on only $21 million,” said Charlestown Mayor Treva Hodges. “Which is on par for what we’ve have done in the past when we’ve had previous wastewater plant work done over 20 years ago.”
In June the city opened up bids for the new wastewater treatment plant and received two offers: Pace Contracting for $29,878,000 and Dugan & Meyers for $39,929,000.
The city has decided to partner with Pace for construction of the new wastewater treatment plant.
“They had the best package when the bids came in,” Jackson said. “It had everything in it that we needed.”
Once all the paperwork is completed, there will be an official timeline for the project. The city is anticipating construction to start next year and to be completed in 2025.
“We’re doubling our existing capacity primarily for the growth that’s happening in the industrial sector in both River Ridge and Shadow Lake,” Hodges said. “I think it’s unfair to put that growth burden on our existing ratepayers. It was incredibly important that we reach a compromise on this and get it funded without having to see their rates go up.”
