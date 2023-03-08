CHARLESTOWN – Charlestown’s City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to allocate $7,840.96 from the city’s opioid settlement fund for the Medella House.
The Medella House, located at 321 Bridge Road, Charlestown, started in 2022 and provides a structured therapeutic, safe and sober living environment for women who are recovering from alcohol and substance abuse.
Money from the city will help the Medella House cover operational costs, which includes paying a case manager and providing transportation for the women that are living in the house.
The funds will also help "some of the women who come into the house without having the opportunity to provide funding for themselves until they are able to gain full employment,” said Jennifer Vega, Medella House co-owner.
There are currently six women living in the house and each of them pays rent weekly to be able to live there. The house gives the women a grace period on rent for the first few weeks, and the money will help bridge the gap during those weeks when a new person comes to the house.
While living at the house, women are required to go to Alcoholics Anonymous meetings three times a week as well as to an intensive outpatient therapy three times a week for around 10 weeks.
“They’ve only been around for about a year in Charlestown, and they’re already making a significant impact on the community,” said Charlestown Mayor Treva Hodges. “Some of the women that are living in the home that have already settled in with jobs… this money from the opioid settlement will help them continue to provide those services.”
Medella House wants to be the catalyst for positive change in these women’s lives and give them a second chance after addiction.
“We can help residents in Charlestown to get back on their feet and make a better lifestyle for their self, we’re all about that,” said Charlestown City Council member Ruthie Jackson.
Hodges added that since COVID started, the number of opioid overdose responses made by police have gone up in Charlestown. Despite this, overdoses numbers in the city are similar to other places in Clark County.
Other ways the city is combating the opioid crisis is with their community liaison, Courtney Rodewig, who meets with families in various kinds of crisis.
“Medella House helps provide treatment for those that are coming out of addiction or trying to recover from addiction,” Hodges said. “The follow up is our social worker (Rodewig) who can help continue to keep those individuals plugged into valuable systems.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.