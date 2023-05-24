Scholarship winners, from left, are Macie Elise Rhoten, daughter of Ronald and Alisha Rhoten; Maxi Roxanna Elizabeth Vaughn, daughter of Eric and Kerri Mattox Vaughn; Jaelinn Olivia Beckort, daughter of Majella Miller and Kristian Beckort; Chloe Elise Propes, daughter of Richard and Holly Reed Propes; and Gracie June Snell, daughter of Anthony and Monica Hanger Snell.