Charlestown Alumni Association, Indiana’s largest and oldest alumni association, presented scholarships to five Charlestown High School 2023 seniors at CHS Class Night, Monday May 22.
Seniors who apply for the annual scholarship must have at least one parent who is a CHS alumnus along with other academic and extra-curricular achievements.
Scholarship winners are Macie Elise Rhoten, daughter of Ronald and Alisha Rhoten; Maxi Roxanna Elizabeth Vaughn, daughter of Eric and Kerri Mattox Vaughn; Jaelinn Olivia Beckort, daughter of Majella Miller and Kristian Beckort; Chloe Elise Propes, daughter of Richard and Holly Reed Propes; and Gracie June Snell, daughter of Anthony and Monica Hanger Snell.
Alumni President David Reed, who presented the awards, said, “All five winners have been accepted to a college or university; we are proud of them all and look forward to watching them achieve even more.”
