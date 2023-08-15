CHARLESTOWN — The Sarah Rose Hall Family Alzheimer’s Fundraiser on Saturday will be the 11th annual event to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association.
This year’s fundraiser will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Family Activities Park, 1000 Park St., Charlestown. The event is free and open to anyone. There will be raffles and all money made at the event will be donated to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Kristin Hall Prickerell, Kaelin Hall Thacker and Lauren Hall Stutesman started this fundraiser after their grandmother, Sarah Rose Hall, passed away from Alzheimer’s in 2011.
“When Alzheimer’s started to affect her, and seeing her go downhill, and her decline was pretty traumatic to see somebody that had such a great life turn so quickly,” Stutesman said.
After seeing the effect of Alzheimer’s on their grandmother, Prickerell, Thacker and Stutesman wanted to help combat the disease in some way so other families did not have to go through the same situation that they had to.
The first fundraiser they had was at Bushman’s Lake and had a few games, donated items and an auction. They thought they were only going to raise a few hundred dollars at the first fundraiser but ended up raising around $6,000.
“From there we thought ‘let’s keep this going,’” Prickerell said. “Every year we try to make more money than we did the year prior and really try to get the word out to our community of needing donations of items and other things.”
Since the first fundraiser, they have been able to collectively raise almost $140,000 for the Alzheimer’s Association during the 11 years.
Over the years, the fundraiser has grown in the Charlestown community with attendance around 300 to 400 people. They moved this year’s event to the Family Activities Park because they outgrew Bushman’s Lake.
Families can donate items in memory of family members who have had Alzheimer’s during the event to honor them.
“It’s not only a way for us to recognize and honor our grandmother, but other families are able to recognize their loved ones as well,” Prickerell said.
