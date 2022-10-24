The Charlestown American Legion Post 335 at at 1200 Basham Drive is seeking new individuals for Legion membership, who will qualify to be a Color/Honor Guard member if the following requirements are met:
• A veteran honorably discharged (DD214)
• Son, daughter, grandson or granddaughter of an honorably discharged veteran
• A minimum of 18 years old
• Have available time when a local veterans funeral is scheduled
The American Legion Color and Honor Guard at the Charlestown Post perform military funeral presentations when a veteran passes away. They provide honor/color guard services for fallen comrades. They honor veterans by flying his or her service flag and the American flag and firing a rifle salute. They also fold and present the veteran’s flag and then play taps. This service to the veterans has been going on for almost a 100 years and volunteers will help it to continue.
They also have an Auxiliary and a Sons of the American Legion group, which operates within the post. These groups assist veteran families in need, deliver Christmas baskets, make hospital visits and much more. Uniforms and training are provided.
Those who wish to participate in these important services are encouraged to contact the post by calling 8120-256-3947 or Larry Hayden, Honor Guard Captain at 501-649-6204.
