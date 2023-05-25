CHARLESTOWN — To broaden the accessibility in the city, Charlestown has formed a Disability Advisory Committee to better serve everyone in the community.
The committee consists of seven members, Amy Benavides, Dale Best, Malinda Feltner, Cindy Grose, Liz Hardy, Marissa Knoebel, and Ashley Tomes. The first meeting will be June 12 at 5 p.m. in the city hall council chambers, 304 Main Cross St, Charlestown.
Three members of the committee live with a disability; two members are guardians of a minor who lives with a disability, one member is a representative of a disability service provider and one member is an adult advocate.
Responsibilities of the committee will be to review community spaces and programs for opportunities to expand accessibility. They will be an advisory committee that will offer advice to other bodies of the city government.
“We need it because it helps us broaden our perspective about access to our public spaces and to our programming,” said Treva Hodges, Charlestown mayor. “I think it helps us be more inclusive and more welcoming to people of all ability levels.”
Once the committee's administrative roles are determined, the members will be tasked with a full review of all the public spaces in the city.
All meetings of the committee will be open to the public and will be live-streamed on the city’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/charlestown.in. The committee is required to meet at least four times a year, but may meet more frequently if agreed on by the committee.
“This is not something that’s just a fly-by-night thing,” Hodges said. “This is something we’re taking very seriously and most importantly, the public is invited to attend these meetings.”
