CHARLESTOWN – The Charlestown City Council on Tuesday approved on first reading salary increases for elected positions and city employees for 2024.
Funding for the raises come from the city’s general budget and they will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2024. Charlestown’s council will meet for the second reading on Oct. 2 for the final vote on the raises.
For 2024, the mayor will be paid $68,636.28. Last year the position was paid $63,463.92, a $5,172.36 increase for the mayor.
Council members will be paid $7,276.60 next year. In 2022, members were paid $6,728.24, a $548.36 increase for each member.
The city council and mayor positions are up for election this year. The winners of those races will take office next year.
For city employees, the increases were based on cost-of-living.
“The general assembly capped our growth at 4%, so when we look at cost of living increases, we try to get a feel for what the inflationary effects are going to be any given year and what we previously did,” said Charlestown Mayor Treva Hodges, who is seeking a second term this year. “We settled on the 3% cost of living increase across the board for all employees.”
For the clerk treasurer, the salary will be increased to $64,136.16. Last year the position made $59,302.92, a $4,833.24 increase.
Since 2020, the council has been able to increase the salaries of city employees by 14% as well as increase the police salaries by nearly 17%.
“We want them to know that we need them and appreciate them,” said Ruthie Jackson, Charlestown council president and a candidate for mayor. “I think it’s a good sound budget, we’ve worked hard on it.”
