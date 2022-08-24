MADISON — Kent and Rachel Schuetz of the BBQ competition team Continental Barbecue Co. from Charlestown won Reserve Grand Champion at the 20th Madison Ribberfest Indiana State Championship Barbeque Cookoff on Saturday.
They were first in Brisket, 21st in Chicken, second in Ribs and seventh in Pork. Those results were good enough to finish second in a field of 45 competition teams from nine states. Their son, Sebastian, won the older kids’ Kidz-Q with steak nachos.
The Madison Ribberfest is a BBQ and Blues festival held on the third weekend in August along the Ohio River in Madison. The BBQ Master Series competition is sanctioned by Kansas City Barbeque Society)KCBS), a nonprofit dedicated to promoting the enjoyment of barbeque worldwide.
