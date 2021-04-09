CHARLESTOWN — After engaging hundreds of residents along with stakeholders and officials, Charlestown has a five-year parks master plan.
That document paired with the establishment of a parks board would make Charlestown eligible for potential grants, and the master plan also gives the city a path to follow for improving recreational opportunities as well as addressing the blighted former civic center.
“This is a significant study for the city going forward,” said Gwen Moser, a member of the Charlestown Board of Public Works and Safety.
The board adopted the master plan, which was footed through the Charlestown Redevelopment Commission, on Wednesday after a presentation by Catherine Puckett of HWC Engineering. HWC is the firm that formed the master plan after receiving public input.
A survey was made available from last December through Feb. 4, and officials said over 500 responses were received. Some of the most popular requests were for a disc golf course, a pool and additional trails and sidewalks.
Respondents also requested more community events, an indoor recreation facility and more programing and sports leagues.
The plan, which is a guideline and not a binding document, addresses those issues and provides recommendations on improving the offerings.
Puckett said the city is behind on local and national standards in terms of parks acreage, outdoor facilities such as tennis courts, youth soccer and multi-purpose fields, and indoor facilities.
Charlestown is also behind when it comes to trail systems.
“Overall, the community does not have any connective trail mileage,” the report states.
Creating connectivity, completing projects and updating policies are among the recommendations in the master plan.
For connectivity, HWC suggests Charlestown complete a bike, pedestrian and trails master plan, and “get serious about addressing accessibility.”
To improve programming, the master plan urges the city to hire additional staff and to pay for those employees by charging usage fees. It also pushes Charlestown to broaden its programming to reach a variety of ages and abilities and to tap into regional resources such as Clark County 4-H.
One of the primary goals listed in the master plan is the completion of projects.
HWC suggests Charlestown add one major facility to the parks system, build an accessible playground at the family park and “re-imagine Greenway Park.”
“It’s one of your oldest parks,” Puckett said. “It’s very scenic, but there’s definitely some maintenance issues with the fact that it’s in a floodplain.”
Renovation of the civic center near the Little League fields is another suggestion included in the master plan. HWC suggests it could be the major facility project for Charlestown because it’s a shovel-ready endeavor that could have year-round use, as opposed to an outdoor pool that would only be open for a few months annually.
Mayor Treva Hodges said the city could also see some cost savings by re-building at the current civic center site, stripping down the existing building and constructing a new structure from the foundation. That would be cheaper than building on a new site, she said, and would also address a troubled structure.
“The building is in an extreme state of disrepair,” Hodges said. “It’s a blighted structure and we need to do something with it.”
Puckett said HWC enjoyed working on the master plan and garnering input from residents about what they want in terms of parks and recreation moving forward.
“There’s really a lot of exciting opportunities here in Charlestown,” she said.
Consensus-building will be vital to bring the ideas to fruition, Puckett added, and city officials said they hope the public will explore the master plan.
The plan can be viewed at www.charlestowncityhall.com/blog.
