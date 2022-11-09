CHARLESTOWN — The Charlestown City Council voted 4-0 on Monday in favor of creating a tax-increment financing district, or TIF, to help fund infrastructure improvements ahead of the construction of the Forest Edge apartments.
With this approval it will allow the city's plan commission and redevelopment commission to create an economic development area and TIF district to encompass the apartment complex. It will also include the creation of Depot Street.
TIF districts are created to fund infrastructure improvements, many times ahead of planned developments. They are intended to foster development, with the city regaining its investment by capturing incremental property values within the district after it has been established.
“This is being done to help them move forward on their timeline,” Mayor Treva Hodges said. “They can’t start building without these infrastructure improvements.”
After the TIF is approved, a sewer line will have to be relocated before the builders for the apartments can break ground.
Hodges added that this is a preparation for them to start building.
“This is not an increase in property taxes in any way,” Hodges said. “It’s just the establishment of the TIF district and the money from the taxes that will generate from the development will go towards the cost to make those infrastructure improvements.”
The redevelopment commission is expected to adopt the TIF district on Nov. 20.
Forest Edge is a planned 206-unit apartment complex being developed by Denton Floyd Real Estate Group and Heritage Engineering. Construction is expected to begin in early 2023.
