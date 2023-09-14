The City of Charlestown is pleased to announce the return of Community Days, an eclectic music, food, and vendor festival held at the City Square on Friday, Sept. 15 and Saturday, Sept. 16.
A colorful fireworks display over Charlestown on Saturday highlights the event, presented by Champion Sponsor, NB Develop. Self Inflicted returns to the stage to headline the musical acts, performing rock and roll hits around 9 p.m. with fireworks filling the sky at the start of their performance.
Bring your chair, or claim a spot at a picnic table to enjoy the charm of the city. Browse the many vendor booths that will be open on both days of the festival. Vendors include creative local artists, crafters, bakers, local businesses, non-profits and civic groups.
Community Days welcomes new and longtime residents along with regional friends to enjoy the two days of fun.
Music begins Friday, Sept. 15 with the return of the Nashville-based Jason Lee McKinney Band from 6 to 8 p.m. who put on a rocking set at the Founders Week Rock and Glow.
Headlining Friday night will be the homegrown rock and roll sounds of Rusty Bladen of Madison from 8:30 to 11 p.m. Bladen’s music aims to bring joy and often finds crowds singing along to rock classics.
Vendor and food booths open at 5 p.m. Friday.
Saturday will see the return of two popular bands — Parts Unknown from 6:30-8:30 p.m. and Self Inflicted from 9 to 11 p.m., lining up with the fireworks display.
The day is packed with music, kicking off with an acoustic showcase for local musicians from 10 to 11:30 a.m. The schedule continues with Aubrey Tucker, 11:30 to noon, Blaise Streets, 12:30-2 p.m., Paul Boggs Band 2:30 to 4 p.m., and Brian Elmore and Big Steel Train 4:30-6 p.m. Vendor and food booths open at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Music and food will be accompanied by various activities for kids and families.
Debuting at the festival will be Gamerz Truck from 4 to 10 p.m. on Saturday. The mobile video game center allows guests ages 7-and-older to play video games on various consoles against one another. Play will be free and used on a time limit for each guest.
Also on Saturday, the return of a Baking Competition takes place from noon to 1 p.m. Gift cards will be up for grabs to the best baker! There will be two divisions — Kids (12 and younger) and Teens/Adults (13 and older) — who will be judged by the public. The judging starts at noon at the City Square Gazebo.
Attendees can enjoy kids’ activities and play corn hole as well. Youths will have an opportunity on Saturday at 4 p.m. to participate in a Pedal Tractor Pull. First place winners will receive a 2024 season pass to the Family Activities Park. Divisions for the pull will be Tykes (Ages 4-6) and Juniors (Ages 7-8). Saturday also features bounce houses from 2 to 7 p.m.
The family-friendly event is free. Complimentary golf cart shuttles, sponsored by Holmes Ace Hardware, will be available to help visitors to the venue.
Friday, Sept. 15
• 6 to 8 p.m. — Jason Lee McKinney Band
• 8:30 to 11 p.m. — Rusty Bladen
Saturday, Sept. 16
• 10 to 11:30 a.m. — Acoustic Showcase
• 11:30 to noon — Aubrey Tucker
• 12:30 to 2 p.m. — Blaise Streets
• 2:30 to 4 p.m. — Paul Boggs Band
• 4:30 to 6 p.m. — Brian Elmore & Big Steel Train
• 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. — Parts Unknown
• 9 to 11 p.m. — Self Inflicted
