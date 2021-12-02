CHARLESTOWN — The Charlestown Council voted to affirm its desire to support a wastewater treatment design plan on Wednesday with $800,000 from the capital trust fund and $1.5 million from American Rescue Plan fund.
The resolution approved unanimously at the meeting does not allocate any funds but just shows to the engineers, Jacobi Toombs and Lanz (JTL), that the council is willing to help fund the project.
Council president Ruthie Jackson said that she was concerned with almost a million dollars coming from the capital trust fund, and was looking to see if there were any ways the council could be creative in where the money comes from.
“[Taking] almost a whole million out of our capital trust fund makes me a little nervous with everything we have coming down the pipeline,” Jackson said.
Mayor Treva Hodges said at the meeting that consulting firm Baker Tilly did a rate study that estimated that about $5 million from the city would be needed to go toward the wastewater plant, so this promise of an $800,000 allocation would be coming from that estimate.
By approving the resolution, the engineers can count on that amount of money from the council, but Hodges said that where the money comes from can be changed when the council votes on an ordinance to appropriate the funds.
Council member Brian Hester said he was concerned about the project relying so much on grant funding.
“I’m just concerned that we are going to pull all this money out and we don’t get the grants and have no idea how we’re going to pay for it,” Hester said Wednesday.
Hodges said that the project will be done more or less in stages, and that the designers are prepared to scale back the project to just a rehabilitation if the funding is not there.
The wastewater plant design calls for a doubling in the plant’s size to accommodate the growth River Ridge Commerce Center is expected to bring in from residential users and industries.
A JTL study showed that when built out River Ridge will require a minimum of 2 million gallons per day just for the Charlestown section of the business park.
There are about 2,500 residents on the Charlestown system.
Hodges said in October that the facility has been in need of upgrades for some time but that residents have not experienced a direct negative impact, but could if it was not addressed.
The project is also being paid for by River Ridge Development Authority with $575,000 and by a raised sewer rate for Charlestown residents.
The council voted in August to raise the rate 47%, taking monthly payments for residents using 4,000 gallons per month from $35.38 to $52.48. The payment amount will be raised again at the start of the year to $58.46.
Construction for the project is expected to start next year and take 18 to 24 months, according to JTL.
