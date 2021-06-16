CHARLESTOWN — Though less than half of what the council sought for stipends, members of the recently formed Charlestown Sewer Board will be compensated for their work.
During a special meeting Tuesday, the Charlestown City Council unanimously approved a salary ordinance that includes paying the three sewer board members $100 each per meeting. The board is scheduled for two meetings monthly, which means members would be paid $200 each month.
Ironically one of those members and the president of the sewer board, Mayor Treva Hodges, is the reason why the pay isn't higher.
The council had proposed paying sewer board members $500 monthly, or $250 a meeting, as a way to attract skilled and qualified candidates for the body. Hodges, who opposed the creation of the board citing financial concerns and added bureaucracy, has maintained that $500 is too high.
Hodges argued previously that other Charlestown boards don't pay members, and that the sewer utility isn't solid enough financially to take on extra costs unless they lead to major improvements.
While the council appropriates the funds to pay salaries, it is the mayor who sets the rate based on the money available. She again maintained her stance Tuesday that $500 monthly is too expensive.
“This demonstrates an almost middle-of-the-road compromise,” Hodges said of the $200 monthly stipend.
Hodges added that in some instances, the board will be required to meet three times a month, which means members will be paid $300.
Council members countered that the sewer board is different than other municipal bodies.
“It's the only board that we have that has a requirement for experience or education,” Councilman B.J. Steele said.
Sewer system improvements and repairs have been focal points for Charlestown's council and mayor over the past year, though there has been some disagreement on how to achieve those goals.
The council wanted the sewer board established to provide additional oversight and advice for the administration. The council has also shifted reserve funds to help the utility.
Hodges emphasized multiple times during the meeting that she would be unwilling to budge on the stipend included in the ordinance. The reason the council met in special session was because it had voted down the ordinance last week. Had it not been approved, the sewer board members wouldn't be paid.
Hodges said she would be willing to reconsider the pay in the future if the utility shows improvement. Council members pressed her on what that improvement would look like, and Hodges said a general shoring up of the sewer department's finances and sustainability.
“We have to be in better financial shape. We're taking steps to get there, and I think it's fair to wait a few months to let those measures kick-in and see that the department is continuing to operate not at a loss,” Hodges said.
