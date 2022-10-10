CHARLESTOWN — Before approving a zoning change, the Charlestown City Council heard a presentation earlier this month over the planned Forest Edge apartment complex, which is slated to be constructed at 2148 Depot St.
Officials from Denton Floyd Real Estate Group and Heritage Engineering updated the council and other city officials on the development after it was initially announced in August.
The city bought the land with the intention of having a developer come in with plans to construct a high-end apartment complex on the property. The site had abandoned warehouses on it, and those have been torn down and will be replaced with apartments.
There will be 206 units across three buildings that will be three to four stories tall with the entire project being 284,745 square feet. Room options will be from one to three bedrooms and range from 817 to 1,522 square feet.
“I think the citizens will be OK with it once it’s built. They will love it when it comes to Charlestown,” said Charlestown Council President Ruthie Jackson. “It will be another option for people to live and it will be a great asset to Charlestown once it gets built.”
Construction for the apartments will begin in early 2023 and should take approximately two years to complete.
Before construction can start, sewer lines will need to be rerouted by the city. Indiana American Water will be rerouting water lines for the apartments. There will also be work done to Madison, High and Depot streets to make entering and exiting the complex easier and safer.
The Indiana Department of Transportation will also be working with Denton Floyd to have Ind. 62 reworked to make entering and exiting from the highway safer for residents.
The complex will feature an enhanced landscape, a pool, common gathering areas and a dog park.
“The feedback we've received from the community has been overwhelmingly positive,” said Summer Bush, the marketing director for Denton Floyd. “Many local residents have expressed their excitement at seeing the positive changes happening in their city. Forest Edge Apartments will provide essential housing to the surrounding area and aid in the revitalization of the local Depot Street.”
The pool will be a center point for the complex and will also have a clubhouse next to it. In the club house there will be a cafe, a 24-hour fitness center and a mailroom.
Surrounding the pool, there will be places for residents to sit by a fire pit, play some corn hole, practice golf on their putting green and have their kids play on the playground.
“The fire pits are elongated with sitting areas, it’s for the residents in general,” said John Campbell, Heritage Engineering project manager. “It’s also intended to be a community draw to have different residents to come together and get to know each other.”
After hearing the presentation and having questions answered about parking and other issues, the council unanimously approved a rezoning request Oct. 3 for the development. It changes zoning for the site to a Planned Unit Development.
