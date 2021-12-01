CHARLESTOWN — The Charlestown City Council approved a rezoning request Wednesday for a $35 million, 192-unit affordable housing project that they voted against in late October.
The ordinance was to approve a rezoning of the back part of the property at 101 Market St.
The ordinance has been in front of the council three times now. The council unanimously approved the rezoning on the first reading, but went the opposite direction almost voting unanimously against the ordinance at the second reading and then giving approval at this third reading in a 3-2 vote.
At the second meeting, the council voted 3-1 against the ordinance to rezone the split section of land from industrial and downtown historic, to a PUD, which put a halt to plans the Marion Group had to invest $35 million toward the project. Preliminary plans included a main five-story building at the front with several others behind it, along with a clubhouse.
Council member Brian Hester was the sole vote in favor, with council members J.T. Cox, Ruthie Jackson and Bo Bertram against. B.J. Steele was not present for that vote.
The Charlestown Plan Commission previously had voted unanimously to pass it to the council with a favorable recommendation, and the council itself unanimously voted in favor of the rezoning on its first reading at a Sept. 9 meeting.
Before that second vote, attorney Jake Elder gave the council an overview of the plans. Rent would be between $700 and $1,035 per month depending on family size and unit size, and acceptability of tenants would be based on the tenant making 60% or less of the median area income according to federal housing guidelines.
That means that a family of four would not be able to make over $46,000 per year and be accepted.
Charlestown Mayor Treva Hodges said the development would be beneficial to the River Ridge Commerce Center, which is expected to add roughly 11,000 new jobs as it develops the north end of the business park over the next 10 to 20 years.
The project has been supported by the River Ridge Development Authority as well as the Our Southern Indiana Regional Development Authority, which included it in a list of projects sent to the state in its application for Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) grants.
The housing is expected to bring in $150,000 to $200,000 per year in real estate taxes, and around $360,000 in new sewer rates, and Hodges said it would support the new businesses and restaurants the city wants to bring to the downtown area.
Hodges said after the second vote, she was disappointed and did not know why the council had made such a big swing in the other direction after previously supporting the rezoning.
Before the council voted the third time, council member Cox said that he talked to business owners and other community members and he struggled to find anyone who wanted government-subsidized housing on the main corridor of the city.
"I think the right growth and the right location is key to the future of the city," Cox said.
"This project in that location is not what the city needs right now," he said, noting that he was following the charge of the community members he spoke with.
Hodges reminded the council members at the Wednesday night meeting that the design for the housing complex does not look aesthetically different from other apartments in the city, and that there will be stringent criteria for the housing including background checks.
She also pointed out that adding affordable housing in the city was a part of the city's comprehensive plan.
"It explicitly stated that the city would pursue grants, and partnerships and opportunities to provide low-to-moderate affordable housing in the city," she said.
Several members said that they felt as if they were backed into a corner when it came to making a decision.
Council President Jackson, said she thought the council was threatened with litigation by the city hall and so she felt that the council had no choice but to vote in favor of the rezoning.
Hodges said at the meeting that city hall had not threatened the council with any litigation.
Confusion about the ordinance between the developers for the project, Marion Group, and the council came from a difference in state and local law.
Hodge said at the meeting that based on Indiana law, only a single reading is required from the council after a Planned Unit Development (PUD) goes through the plan commission.
Local rules state that two readings are done for ordinances, except where state law specifies differently, according to Hodges. The developers were following state law, and assumed the PUD had been approved after the first council vote in early October.
Hodges told the News and Tribune Wednesday night that she was previously prepared to issue an executive order based on legal opinion from the city attorney that the zoning change was final upon the first unanimous vote in favor of the ordinance, in order to prevent the city from being exposed to litigation by the developer.
But even with this willingness to issue an executive order, there was no threat of litigation to the council.
Council member Hester said at the meeting that he felt like something with this PUD request was "shady."
Hodges said at the meeting that nothing shady was done but that the PUD from Marion Group was submitted the same way as PUDs in the past, and that the council members on the plan commission learned about the details of the project at the same time as the mayor's office.
Jackson, Hester and council member Steele voted in favor of the ordinance, Cox and Bertram voted against it.
