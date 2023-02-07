CHARLESTOWN — Charlestown City Council members on Monday declined to make a motion for rezoning along Thompson Street as proposed by Rauch, Inc. to construct affordable housing units.
Rauch is a nonprofit based in New Albany that supports people with disabilities and their families. They serve around 1,400 people and their families.
On Thompson Street, in the Pleasant Ridge neighborhood, the organization wanted to build five to six duplexes for low-to-moderate income residents. Rauch has spent around six months working on the project before being declined for rezoning.
During the presentation Rauch gave to the council, it was said that the Charlestown Housing Authority is supportive of the project. The project would also encourage people to save up money while living at the duplexes to eventually buy their own house.
“They (Charlestown) have other affordable housing, but not of this kind,” said Kelly Scott, Rauch’s director of housing. “We’re definitely not giving up on Charlestown. We think it’s definitely needed and something that with the right circumstances we need to do.”
Scott added that she was disappointed when the council declined to make a motion to move forward with the project.
The organization is currently looking for other opportunities to work with in the city to build the duplexes at.
“Our numbers certainly show that this is a much needed development,” said Treva Hodges, Charlestown's mayor. “Our housing prices, much like many places, have gone up significantly and while we have seen an increase in household income, it’s not enough to close the gap between the price of a home and what people are earning.”
Hodges added the city has a significant amount of people that would be able to benefit from the income-based housing.
“I am not opposed to low-income housing whatsoever,” said Ruthie Jackson, Charlestown council member. “I’m opposed to where it was going to be. The funding they got from the state, they have to hold [the units] for 20 years and then they can sell them.”
Jackson added that the location that Rauch was proposing was at a focal point of the city.
“They might look good when they go in,” Jackson said. “But in 20 years, we don’t know what they would look like or if Rauch would decide to sell them.”
Charlestown will have around 200 apartment units coming in that will support low-income and people who live with disabilities, Jackson added.
Rauch plans to continue to push for a similar project.
“There was public support for it,” Scott said. “I think it’s a matter of getting the right people, the right location and the right development together. All those things have to align in order for it to go through.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.