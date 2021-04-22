CHARLESTOWN — The Charlestown City Council unanimously voted to overturn Mayor Treva Hodges' veto and establish a sanitary sewer board to help with oversight of wastewater operations.
Hodges issued the veto Friday after the council approved the board April 8. On Wednesday, the council voted without much discussion during a special meeting to override her veto.
Hodges explained her veto and opposition to the sewer board in a letter issued to council members. She said the board would be unnecessary, pointing to losses in the sewer operating fund of more than $700,000 in the three years prior to her taking office in 2020.
“Under current management, the department has experienced financial, operational, and facilities improvements,” Hodges wrote in the letter. “Breaking the trend of significant losses from previous years, we ended 2020 with an excess capital reserve of $123,310.40, reversing the department's downward financial spiral.”
Hodges — who will be one of three members of the sewer board — also cited additional expenses as a reason for her opposition to the body's formation. The city's board of works had overseen sewer operations, but unlike the wastewater board, the members weren't paid. Her full letter can be viewed on the city of Charlestown's Facebook page.
The mayor asked the council Wednesday to lower the recommended pay from $500 monthly per member to $100 per member per meeting. Sewer boards in other Southern Indiana municipalities such as New Albany and Jeffersonville typically meet twice monthly.
Meeting dates, pay and other issues over establishing the board remain under consideration and will likely be voted on by the council next month.
The debate over starting a Charlestown sewer board isn't new. In late 2019, as Hodges was preparing to take office, the city council considered creating a sewer board. Hodges voiced her objections to the proposal at the time, as did numerous city residents, and the council ultimately tabled the ordinance.
Over the past year, the city administration along with private firms have explored options for expanding or repairing the wastewater treatment plant. With Charlestown's connection to the River Ridge Commerce Center and a need to upgrade existing infrastructure, several scenarios were considered and presented to the council during an executive session.
Councilwoman Ruthie Jackson, who sponsored the sewer board ordinance, said the suggested rate increases influenced her decision to pursue establishing the wastewater body.
The hikes could raise an average sewer bill from about $38 monthly to more than $126, depending on the option. Neither Hodges or the council have proposed a rate increase or suggested publicly a preferred route.
But Jackson said during the April 8 meeting that she was surprised to learn during the February executive session of the amounts that the 2,500 Charlestown sewer customers might have to pay.
“I do not doubt that the mayor has the best interest of Charlestown in mind,” Jackson said. “But I'm sorry, $100 to $165 is not acceptable to me. We owe it to the city to be more transparent about that kind of rate increase, because that's the first we'd heard of it.”
Hodges responded that the council was presented the information in a short time frame after it had been compiled. She also emphasized that the rate increase scenarios were only based on existing customers, and that they could be significantly impacted if a large sewer user locates on the Charlestown side of River Ridge.
Hodges added that Charlestown could seek grants and potentially use some of its federal relief funding for the plant expansion, lowering the costs on ratepayers. Rates haven't been increased in 12 years, which has led to some of the infrastructure problems, she continued.
Other council members credited Hodges for her oversight of the sewer utility, but said having a sewer board to further examine operations is wise especially given the scope of projects that could be coming down the line.
“It's another step to help steer us in the right direction because this is a big ship. All of these are big costs,” Councilman B.J. Steele said during the April 8 meeting.
