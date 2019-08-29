CHARLESTOWN — Troopers from the Sellersburg All Crimes Policing (ACP) squad arrested a Charlestown couple for growing and dealing psilocybin (psychedelic mushrooms) and possession of marijuana. Psilocybin is a Schedule I drug. Schedule I drugs are defined as drugs having no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse.
Acting on a tip, Trooper Brett Walters and Sgt. Katrina Smith of the Sellersburg ACP squad arrived at 274 Woodridge Drive in Charlestown to investigate possible drug activity. Information gathered and observed while at the property prompted officers to seek a search warrant, which was granted by a Clark County judge and immediately served.
As a result of the investigation, Troopers arrested Jedidiah Lee Adams, 29, and Bailey Michelle Rutkowski, 31, both of 274 Woodridge Drive for the following: Manufacturing and dealing in a schedule I drug - level 5 felony; neglect of a dependent - level 4 felony; possession of marijuana - B misdemeanor and possession of paraphernalia - C misdemeanor.
Both subjects were transported and incarcerated at the Clark County Jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.