CHARLESTOWN — Sambath and Narine Ek are picking up right where they left off at King Donuts in Charlestown.
The married couple has owned the shop since 2021, but it’s been closed for the past few weeks while Sambath recovered from an emergency medical procedure that included a five-day stay in the hospital.
On Monday the doughnut shop reopened and customers poured in to support the couple since they haven’t been able to work for the past few weeks.
“I’m great, I’m OK, I had to spend like five days in the hospital, which is a longer stay than usual,” Sambath said. “But then I was also told to not come to work, and I have to stay home to recover. I wasn’t allowed to lift (more than 11 pounds.) And working at the doughnut shop I lift 50 pounds every day.”
Often his day starts before 3 a.m. so he can start baking doughnuts fresh for when the doors open at the shop at 5 a.m.
King Donuts is open daily and Sambath said it’s his family’s income source.
“Well of course (over that time period) we lost income,” he said. “But it’s boring and you want to come back to work, because coming to work here and serving people is fun. The kids come in and all that, and I love to (have a small conversation) with people and see the excitement when people get the doughnuts, especially the kids.”
Skylar Greenwood and her mother visited King Donuts on Monday after seeing that it had re-opened.
For Greenwood, supporting the business is personal.
She spent months in the hospital following a car crash in May and said she wanted to give back to the Eks the way the community has given back to her since the wreck.
“I saw on Facebook that they were coming back and I was like, we have to go support him, he’s really sick, it’s probably hurting business, it’s for a local cause,” Greenwood said.
She said her favorite treat at the shop is the filled Longjohn, which the Eks fill with custard on site.
”It’s a small town, we’ve been here my whole life,” Greenwood said. “I was just in a bad car accident. I was in the hospital for a while (in Charlestown)...I was like we definitely have to come support, everybody supported me.”
Sambath said business was good on the first day back.
”It’s been really busy and it helps out a lot,” he said. “Charlestown has been showing a lot of love and care to me and my wife.”
He said he’s appreciated the customers who called to check in on him while he recovered.
”Me and why wife, what we really want to do, and what King Donut is all about, is we want to see people smile,” he said. “We want to start people’s day out right. We want people to come in the morning, have the good donut and a great-feeling day. If you start the day right, your day is going to turn out right.”
King Donuts is at 904 Market St. in Charlestown.
