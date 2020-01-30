CHARLESTOWN — Police have put extra patrols in an area in Charlestown where a driver reported being followed briefly by another driver brandishing a gun at her.
Charlestown Police Detective Jason Broady confirmed that police were notified Tuesday evening just before 8:30 p.m. of the allegations. The driver told police she and a passenger were at the intersection of Market Street and Indiana 62 in Charlestown when an unknown make and model black SUV pulled up behind her. Looking in the rearview mirror, the driver said she saw a male waving a gun.
The woman reported the driver then followed her car into a nearby apartment complex; she and the passenger left the car and ran into a residence and said the other car pulled into a nearby hotel parking lot and did not continue to follow them.
Broady said police searched the area but did not locate a vehicle matching that description. Police have added patrols in the area.
“The biggest thing is just being vigilant, just being aware of your surroundings at all times,” Broady said. He added that while there are few details in this case, road rage is often a factor in similar situations.
