CHARLESTOWN — To make music education more accessible in Southern Indiana, Charlestown Ensembles opened its doors on Saturday in the city.
Charlestown Ensembles, located at 1120 Monroe St., is a music and art nonprofit that offers instrument lessons as well as other art programs such as drawing and painting.
Instruments they teach include piano, guitar, ukulele, vocal, percussions and band instruments.
“We’re trying to see what Charlestown wants and needs,” said Rebecca Putman, Charlestown Ensembles’ director. “Right now, what we’re getting is everything. They’re so hungry and starved for arts opportunities.”
Currently the organization has six board members and eight teachers. The first session of classes is set to begin on Aug 22.
The lessons are open to all ages Charlestown Ensembles, and they have classes for everyone.
“We have many musician classes for 6 (years of age) and under,” Putman said. “We have a percussion class coming up where we have people from 9 to 50.”
With the group classes, the organization wants people to make music with each other with the hopes of getting a more diverse sound and potentially creating bands.
“The band teacher that’s teaching that, one of the things that she’s working on is having a Charlestown jazz band that’s multigenerational,” Putman said.
They also want to encourage parents and grandparents to get their old instruments out and take classes with their children or grandchildren.
For those who want to take classes but don't have the instruments they want to learn, Charlestown Ensembles has rentals that people can take home for practice ahead of their sessions.
Charlestown Ensembles also has space for art shows for local artists to display and sell their pieces.
Private lessons are not offered at Charlestown Ensembles. All classes are group sessions.
“If you want to take private lessons in Charlestown, you’re going to be driving 30 minutes,” Putman said. “Because we’re doing group lessons, we’re creating a community that makes music together.”
With group lessons, they are able to teach group skills with the all the people in them. For example, their vocal teacher has a class and is able to teach them harmonies with the group.
The group wants to offer group lessons to expand on the arts and music in Charlestown for all the residents to take advantage of.
“We’re thrilled to have this opportunity, it’s been long needed,” Putman said. “The response has been really positive and overwhelming, we’re really proud to be able to be in a situation to offer this to our community.”
