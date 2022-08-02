CHARLESTOWN — Dan Cristiani Excavating Co. has entered a development agreement with the City of Charlestown to begin construction on the Shadow Lake Business Park and Shadow Brook Farm Residential Development projects.
“We’re excited to have this opportunity to partner with our community and create a lasting mixed-use development with everything that we need to live, work, and enjoy all in one place,” said Cristiani President Chris Jackson in a news release issued Tuesday evening.
“We believe that in 10 to 15 years, we’ll look back on these two transformative developments and see that they were just the beginning of many great things in Charlestown and Clark County.”
On Aug. 1, Charlestown City Council approved the necessary zoning change to allow for the project to be zoned as a planned unit development, which allows for the mixed-use nature and growth needed for the success of the city, the news release said.
Tuesday evening, with the guidance of Mayor Treva Hodges, the Charlestown Redevelopment Commission entered into a development agreement to help create the unique public-private partnership, the news release added.
Over the last 15 months, Dan Cristiani Excavating has worked with the City of Charlestown to bring forward the 600-acre development. This project includes construction of miles of roadway, sewer, water, and drainage infrastructure to set the groundwork for growth for many years to come, making way for residential, commercial, industrial, and retail development.
Shadow Lake Business Park will serve as home to the new corporate headquarters for Dan Cristiani Excavating, employing more than 160 from around the region, while maintaining the legacy the company has built for more than 51 years, the news release said.
Along with the company headquarters, the mixed-use development project, encompassing 330 acres of land, will include more than 2-million-square feet of light industrial building construction, a variety of commercial, restaurant, and retail opportunities, and office building growth.
The Shadow Brook Farm Residential Development project, encompassing approximately 270 acres of land directly adjacent to the business park, will allow for close-proximity quality housing within walking distance of desirable amenities: restaurants, shops, and more.
Shadow Brook Farm also will allow for single-family, patio homes, and multi-family developments to provide a variety of options and availability for all types of residential living.
BY THE NUMBERS
• 600 acres of total developable land
• 330 acres of light industrial/commercial/retail
• 270 acres of residential opportunities
• $35 million in property, road, drainage & utility infrastructure improvements for Shadow Lake Business Park
• 8,000 feet of multi-use recreational walking path
• 160 company employees relocated to Charlestown, with an anticipated 40 additional jobs
• 22,500 sq.-ft. Cristiani corporate headquarters along with 42,500 sq.-ft. company shop facility
• 2 million square feet of industrial use building construction anticipated
WHAT’S NEXT?
• Break ground on Quality Court extension & drainage improvements: September 2022
• Break ground on DCE headquarters & road infrastructure: October 2022
• Begin utility infrastructure improvements: December 2022
• Break ground on first industrial building: April 2023
• Cristiani headquarters opened for business: Fall 2023
• First industrial use building opens for business: Late 2023/early 2024
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.