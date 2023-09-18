CHARLESTOWN - The wound is gaping and still raw for the family, friends and classmates of Charlestown High School student Jase Emily, but his loved ones are hoping they can help other people out by sharing his story.
Jase, 15, died by suicide on May 20.
“There’s just a spark that is gone,” his mother, Elyce Emily, told the News and Tribune.
Charlestown cheerleaders wore blue T-shirts at Friday night's football game, with the message reading, "In Loving Memory of Jase Emily, Gone but never forgotten, 11/3/2007 - 5/20/2023," in his honor.
Stickers with "JE," Jase's initials, were worn on helmets for football players.
Elyce said Jase was a kind and empathetic kid, who was always looking out for others.
“He was the type of kid who would give his last few dollars just so another kid could have a snack at a concession stand, even if it meant he didn’t,” she said. “He loved his family, he was proud of himself and proud of everything he achieved.”
A notice of a tort claim has been filed on behalf of Jase's parents alleging he was wrongfully arrested and detained, and that some of his constitutional rights were violated, when he was arrested by school resource officer Kevin Fischer at Charlestown High School on May 17, days before he died.
The notice of tort claim names Greater Clark County Schools, the CCSO and other related parties, and asks for damages.
Evan Bardach, an attorney with Ingle Law Office, is representing the Emily family in the case.
He said Jase was arrested in connection to having a vape pen at school and taken to the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center.
Jase was later picked up at the detention center by a parent.
“With the information we have currently, the school had information or reason to believe that Jase had a vape pen, obviously they were starting a criminal investigation at that point in time,” Bardach said. “They interviewed Jase, never spoke to his parents beforehand, they obviously interrogated him regarding the vape pen, searched his locker, without his parents knowing and (he) was transported to the detention center without ever reaching out to his parents.”
The News and Tribune contacted the Clark County Sheriff's Office, the agency that supplies the school resource officer for Charlestown High School, about the case.
CCSO Assistant Chief Col. Mark Grube said the department cannot legally comment on the case, nor can the school resource officer who arrested Jase.
Bardach said the goal of the tort claim is make sure other families don't have to go through what the Emily family is currently enduring.
“We’d like that all to change, because if that stuff changed in this circumstance, I believe we’d be looking at different circumstances...Jase would probably be here today," he said.
The News and Tribune also contacted Greater Clark County Schools for a comment and the district declined, citing the legal proceedings.
Elyce said that she doesn't want other families to experience the pain hers is with losing Jase, which is why she is speaking out.
"We want to make sure this never happens to another kid, and the people who did this to him understand what they did and the impact they did to a child," she said. "Jase wasn’t an adult, he was a child and we were under the impression the school is there to help and protect children, not hurt them."
She said Jase loved his family and all of the people in his life.
"He was proud of himself, and proud of everything he achieved," Elyce said. "He would walk old people across the road, you hear old stories of Boy Scouts doing that, and Jase was just that kid. He always had a smile on his face, even if I told him he needs to clean his room, or he's going to get his phone taken away, he'd do it. He was a responsible kid and he was proud of his home."
If you or someone you know may be at risk for suicide, call or text the National Suicide Prevention LifeLine at 988.
