CHARLESTOWN — A Clark County farm is among 73 recently recognized at the Indiana State Fair for their contribution to the state's agriculture, according to a news release from Indiana Rep. Zach Payne, R-Charlestown and Sen. Chris Garten, R-Charlestown.
The Johnson Farm in Clark County recently received a Hoosier Homestead Centennial Award for being in operation since 1921. The program holds ceremonies twice a year recognizing farms in operation for 100 years or more.
"Family farms have played a major part in our state's history and continue to impact our economic success," Rep. Payne said, according to the release. "Indiana's farming community is so strong thanks to Hoosier families like the Johnsons, and their hard work deserves this recognition."
Sen Garten reiterated appreciation for the family farm.
"I would like to congratulate the Johnson Farm on this incredible achievement," he said. "My first job was on a farm in Southern Indiana and I still carry that experience with me to this day, so I know it is truly an accomplishment and a show of great dedication and strength to keep a family farm in operation for a century."
For more information on the Hoosier Homestead Award Program, visit in.gov/isda.
