Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm this evening. Then partly cloudy. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm this evening. Then partly cloudy. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.