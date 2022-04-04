CLARK COUNTY — The Charlestown Fire District is looking to increase its maximum levy, which could result in a small tax increase for residents, according to financial consultant Reuben Cummings.
Cummings, with GFC, LLC, said that Charlestown was the only fire district he works with in the county that was eligible to apply for this increase.
The eligibility is dependent on population increase over the last 10 years. Cummings said that the gross growth of Charlestown Township in the last decade is a little over 13%.
A levy is the maximum amount of property tax dollars a local government can collect. The current maximum levy for the fire district is $425,000, according to Cummings. He said the district qualifies for a levy increase of 15%, or to $488,842.
As the levy increases, Cummings said that taxpayers will likely see a tax increase though he expects it to be minimal.
The levy allows revenue collection which is used for hiring workers, operating expenses to run the department and purchasing equipment.
Cummings said this levy increase is needed as the cost of fire equipment goes up by 8% or 10% annually, but the growth of the fire levy is capped within the 3.8% to 4.2% range.
The cost of fire equipment is outgrowing the growth of the levy, Cummings said.
As Charlestown Township expands and more neighborhoods are put up, Cummings explained that the fire district needs the levy increased to keep up with expenses.
“As a place grows, townships and fire districts just have a hard time keeping up, so we gotta stay on that. Otherwise they just cannot provide the protection anymore,” Cummings said.
Last Thursday, the Clark County Commissioners gave the Charlestown Fire District the approval to petition the Clark County Council for the levy increase, as required by the Indiana Code.
Before the council considers adopting the levy, Cummings said the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance will review the application.
