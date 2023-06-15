Charlestown is set to celebrate Founders Week 2023 with a week packed full of family-friendly events.
The annual festival takes place next week, June 20-24, highlighted by the popular Rock & Glow, a hot air balloon glow and a concert on Saturday, June 24 from 6 to 11 p.m. The event will be held at Charlestown Little League Park, offering tethered balloon rides (weather pending). Once the night sets in, balloons will glow in the background of the stage. Providing the tunes will be Nashville-based artist Jason Lee McKinney Band from 9 to 11 p.m. Opening the musical entertainment will be The Lost Boys from 6:30 to 8:30.
Parking will be reserved at the Family Activities Park, Pleasant Ridge Elementary and Charlestown High School with golf cart transportation to the event site (no on the street parking at Monroe or Level is permitted).
An exciting new event for 2023 is a Brick Building Clinic on Tuesday, June 20 at Charlestown Middle School from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Inspired by Charlestown student Nehemiah Balanean, young people ages 8-12 will design, build, and layout their vision of Charlestown in Legos. They’ll build a city scape, imagine a new Rose Island Amusement Park, and build the new Charlestown Elementary School. This event is made possible by donations from the University of Louisville J.B. School of Engineering, CORE Construction, Greater Clark Educational Foundation, Maker 13, Copper Kettle, and Zaxby’s of Jeffersonville.
The Brick Building Clinic kicks off a wonderful week of events. Also on Tuesday, June 20, the Moore Family Ice Cream Social and Gospel Singing takes place at the Family Activities Park from 6 to 10 p.m. The park will be open for free.
Wednesday, June 21 features a Classic TV-inspired Trivia Night at the Arts & Enrichment Center. The event is free with prizes for the top teams. Also at the A&E Center, a Blood Drive takes place on Thursday, June 22 from noon to 4 p.m.
A free Family Fun Night featuring water slides, an amateur corn hole tournament and more takes place on Friday, June 23 at the Family Activities Park from 6 to 9 p.m.
Founders Week hits the climax on a packed Saturday, June 24. The Pirate Dash 5K takes place at Charlestown State Park at 8:30 a.m. The Founders Week Parade travels down Market Street at 10 a.m. Following the parade, the Miami Nation of Indians of Indiana (grand marshals of the parade) welcome visitors to their wigwam set up in Greenway Park until 3 p.m. At the same time, the Backyard Classics Car Show will be on the city square and the Saturdays on the Square Market shifts to Greenway Park.
Serving as the prince and princess are Eli Flanagan and Emersyn Shireman
Schedule for Events:
Tuesday, June 20
• Brick Building Clinic - 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Charlestown Middle School, hosted Charlestown Parks in partnership with University of Louisville J.B. School of Engineering, CORE Construction, Greater Clark Educational Foundation, Maker 13, Copper Kettle, and Zaxby's of Jeffersonville. Students (ages 8-12) will design and create their version with Legos, of harlestown’s City Square, a new Rose Island Amusement Park, and the new Charlestown Elementary School. Pre-registration is required (limit to first 120).
• Moore Family Ice Cream Social and Gospel Singing – 6 to 10 p.m., enjoy ice cream sundaes and a variety of local musicians at the Family Activities Park. The entire park will be open to the public for free.
Wednesday, June 21
• Trivia Night – 6 p.m. A Classic TV Pop Culture Themed Trivia Night takes place at the Arts & Enrichment Center. Brush up on your Andy Griffith and Gilligan's Island knowledge. Prizes for the free event go to the top teams. No registration required.
Thursday, June 22
• American Red Cross Blood Drive, noon to 4 p.m. at the Arts & Enrichment Center. Make your appointment to donate in advance.
Friday, June 23
• Family Fun Night – 6 to 9 p.m. at the Family Activities Park. Enjoy a free hot dog and a scoop of Blue Bell Ice Cream on us (first 100 guests)! The Family Activities Park will be open for free for families to enjoy a nigh out. . Plus, there will be a water slide, a bounce house, a scavenger hunt, and mini golf contests.
• Amateur Corn Hole Tournament - 7 p.m. at the Family Activities Park. The blind-draw tournament is for amateurs and recreational players only. Trophies and prizes for the top two teams. Registration day of event.
Saturday, June 24
• 8:30 a.m. - Pirate Dash 5K - 8:30 a.m. at Charlestown State Park. A cross-country style 5K race kicks off the Triple Crown of Charlestown. The Pirate Dash 5K is hosted by the Charlestown
• Founders Week Parade – Start time, 10 a.m. The parade route begins at Charlestown High School and heads down Market Street to the City Square before returning to the high school. Enter the parade or join us along the route.. The Miami Nation of Indians will be the Grand Marshals.
• Backyard Classics Car Club 25th Annual Car Show - 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the Charlestown City Square. Cars will line Main, Main Cross, and Short Street. Music, food, fun, and games. Car registration forms can be picked up at City Hall.
• Saturdays on the Square Pop-Up Market - 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Greenway Park. Vendors range from local artists, craft makers, bakers, food, authors, civic groups, and more.
• Miami of Indiana Living History Village – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.. at Greenway Park. The Miami Nation of Indians will set up a living history village with wigwams, drums, artifacts and more to share their culture and history.
• Rock and Glow, Balloon Glow and Concert - 6 tp 11 p.m. at Charlestown Little League Park. Tethered balloon rides will be offered to give a fantastic view of Charlestown. Once the sun sets, the hot air balloons will light up the sky. On the stage, The Lost Boys takes the stage at 6:30 p.m. Award-winning singer, songwriter, and musician, the Jason Lee McKinney Band headlines the event at 9 p.m. McKinney, with 11 studio albums, fronts the band bringing raw, soulful modern-day roots music. Various food vendors will be set up at the fields.
