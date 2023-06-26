CHARLESTOWN - Saturday afternoon marked the end of the Charlestown Founders Week. The final day of the celebration kicked off with the Pirate Dash 5K race at Charlestown State Park. Nearly two hours later, the parade began at Charlestown High School and proceeded down Market Street to City Square before the procession went back to the high school once again.
Many Charlestown businesses and organizations, as well as those from the surrounding areas, were proud and excited to be part of this year’s festivities.
The Charlestown-Clark County Library system’s bookmobile was one of the parade’s features. Sherry Cissell, one of the employees who maintains the bookmobile said, “We want to let the community know we are here for them. The library has a lot to offer and we want to extend our services to as many people as possible. This is the first year we will be in the parade, so we are excited.”
Miss Indiana South, Catherine Sellmer, was also excited to be included in this year’s festivities. She said, “In this organization, we have community services initiatives. My program is called Great at Any Weight. I’ve been in touch with about four organizations within the past six months. I’ve made about eight appearances recently. I’m really happy to be a role model for children.”
Charlestown’s mayor, Treva Hodges, officially announced the beginning of the parade.
Charlestown City Square was bustling with activity, where members of the community came together, talked, dined, and enjoyed live music by performers in the gazebo. The main activity on the City Square consisted of the Backyard Classics Car Club 25th Annual Car Show, where festivalgoers looked at and shared their love of classic vehicles.
Across the street at Greenway Park, many vendors had set up booths featuring their products and services, mingling with the public and selling their merchandise. Also at the park were the Miami of Indiana Living History Village, who set up a living history including artifacts so festivalgoers could learn about the Native American group’s culture and history.
Later during the afternoon, there was a free open house at the Thomas Downs House. Built in 1809, just one year after the establishment of Charlestown, the house still stands and is currently undergoing renovations. The outside consists of four solid brick layers, which was very upscale for the time.
Sue-Ellen Koetter, president of the Clark’s Grant Historical Society, gave individuals a guided tour around the house. In 1801, Downs was appointed a judge and a treasurer in Clark County. However, because the Charlestown Courthouse was not built until 1817, he needed a place to practice his business. “Thomas Downs needed an office, so he used the historical house for clerical functions,” Koetter said.
Although the house still features some original parts such as a window pane and the floorboards upstairs, it has seen a lot of renovations over the centuries. The original stairway was torn out, and it was moved at least one other time after that. Downs was not the owner of any of the artifacts inside the house, but all the things inside are representative of the early nineteenth century.
“It was deeded over to us in 1989 to be a museum,” Koetter said. Since then, the Clark’s Grant Historical Society has taken charge of the house and is responsible for its maintenance and upkeep.
The day’s festivities ended with the Rock and Glow, Balloon Glow and Concert, which was held at the Charlestown Little League Park. Festivalgoers had the option of purchasing tethered hot air balloon rides to enjoy a view of Charlestown. During the evening, The Lost Boys and The Jason Lee McKinney Band took the stage and entertained the audience. Thus came an end to this year’s Charlestown Founders Week.
