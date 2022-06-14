Spectators will line Market Street in Charlestown on Saturday, June 25 for the return of the Founders Week Parade. The annual festival welcomes back the parade spectacle as one of many events lined up for the exciting week celebrating Charlestown’s founding and future. The celebration is from Saturday to Saturday, June 18 to 25.
Highlighting the week is the return of the popular Rock & Glow, a hot air balloon glow and concert on Saturday, June 25 from 6 to 11 p.m. To be at Charlestown Little League Park, tethered balloon rides will begin at 6 p.m. (weather permitting), offering a spectacular view of the city. As the sun sets, the glow portion of the event will begin.
Musical entertainment is headlined by The Skinny, a groovy cover band with an eclectic sound. The opening act is The Rumors, a rocking cover band noted for playing a variety of genres with plenty of energy. The Rumors hit the stage at 6:30 while The Skinny goes on at 9 p.m. Food vendors will be part of the event as well.
Parking will be reserved at the Family Activities Park, Pleasant Ridge Elementary and Charlestown High School with golf cart transportation to the event site (no on the street parking at Monroe or Level is permitted).
From start to finish, Founders Week is packed with events. Saturday, June 18 kicks off the week with the 5K Pirate Dash at Charlestown State Park at 8:30 a.m. The race is the first leg of the Triple Crown of Charlestown. Also on June 18, the Little Prince and Princess Pageant takes place at the Arts & Enrichment Center, 999 Water Street at 2 p.m.
On Juneteenth, Take A Walk Through History will focus on black history in the City of Charlestown. The event takes place at Greenway Park at 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 19.
Monday, June 20 provides a way to give back during an American Red Cross Blood Drive from noon to 4 p.m. at the Arts & Enrichment Center. The next day, Tuesday, June 21, features a Trivia Night, testing knowledge of pop culture starting at 6 p.m. in the Arts & Enrichment Center.
Events move to the Family Activities Park, 1000 Park Street, later in the week. On Wednesday, June 22, the Moore Family Ice Cream Social and Gospel Singing is from 6 to 10 p.m. followed by a Teen Night and E-Sports Tournament on Thursday, June 23 from 6 to 10 p.m. On Friday, June 24, the Family Activities Park opens its doors for a free Family Fun Night featuring a water slide, scavenger hunt and more from 6 to 9 p.m.
Capping the week is a jam-packed Saturday, June 25. The Founders Week Parade begins its route to the City Square from Charlestown High School at 10 a.m. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Backyard Classics Car Club Car Show hosts its annual event on the City Square. Plus, the Saturdays on the Square Pop-Up Market takes place on Main Cross Street between Main and High Streets from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. In the afternoon, an amateur Cornhole Tournament takes place at the Family Activities Park from noon to 5 p.m.
To stay up-to-date on Founders Week events and details, go to www.CityofCharlestown.com or follow the city’s social media pages.
Saturday, June 18
8:30 a.m. — 5K Pirate Dash at Charlestown State Park, hosted by the Charlestown High School Cross Country Team
2 p.m. — Little Prince and Princess Pageant at the Arts & Enrichment Center. Contestants must be 5 to 7 years old. The entry fee is $20. Applications can be picked up at City Hall or filled out online.
Sunday, June 19
5 p.m. — Take a Walk Through History: Celebrate Charlestown’s history in the African-American community on the Juneteenth Holiday, led by historian Ann Martin. Attendees will meet at the Doug Coyne Pavilion in Greenway Park.
Monday, June 20
Noon-4 p.m. — American Red Cross Blood Drive at the Arts & Enrichment Center. Make your appointment to donate in advance.
Tuesday, June 21
6 p.m. — Trivia Night: A Pop Culture Themed Trivia Night takes place at the Arts & Enrichment Center. Prizes for the free event go to the top teams. No registration required.
Wednesday, June 22
6-10 p.m. — Moore Family Ice Cream Social and Gospel Singing: Enjoy ice cream sundaes and a variety of local musicians at the Family Activities Park. The entire park will be open to the public free.
Thursday, June 23
6-10 p.m. — Teen Night and E-Sports Tournament: A DJ will spin tunes while the Family Activities Park opens for roller skating, corn hole, mini-golf, inflatable water slide, and more. Are you a gamer? Enter an E-sports Tournament, registration the day of, to win prizes.
Friday, June 24
6-9 p.m. — Family Fun Night: Enjoy a free hot dog and a scoop of Blue Bell Ice Cream. The Family Activities Park will be open free for families to enjoy a night out. Plus, there will be a water slide, a bounce house, a scavenger hunt, and mini golf contests.
Saturday, June 25
10 a.m. — Founders Week Parade: The parade route begins at Charlestown High School and heads down Market Street to the City Square before returning the the high school. Enter the parade or view along the route. Parade rules and parade entry forms can be picked up at City Hall.
9 a.m.-3 p.m. — Backyard Classics Car Club 24th Annual Car Show on the Charlestown City Square. Cars will line Main, Main Cross, and Short Street. Music, food, fun, and games. Car registration forms can be picked up at City Hall.
9 a.m.-3 p.m — Saturdays on the Square, Pop-Up Market on Main Cross Street between Main and High Street. Vendors range from local artists, craft makers, bakers, food, authors, civic groups, and more.
Noon-5 p.m. — Corn Hole Tournament at the Family Activities Park. The blind-draw tournament is for amateurs and recreational players only. Trophies for the top two teams sponsored by Moving with Mardis.
6-11 p.m. — Rock and Glow, Balloon Glow and Concert at Charlestown Little League Park. Tethered balloon rides will be offered to give a fantastic view of Charlestown. Once the sun sets, the hot air balloons will light up the sky. On the stage, The Rumors, a band full of energy will have you singing along to various hit songs, takes the stage at 6:30 p.m. The eclectic energy and sounds from The Skinny headlines the event at 9 p.m. Various food vendors will be set up at the fields.
