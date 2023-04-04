CHARLESTOWN — After 19 tornadoes were confirmed in Indiana over the past weekend, Charlestown City Hall has been set up as a donation site for the city of Sullivan.
Three people died in Sullivan County as a result of a tornado that struck the area Friday night.
To help the people of Sullivan, Charlestown Mayor Treva Hodges reached out to Emergency Management in Sullivan County to figure out Charlestown's community could help.
The city is working with the Wabash Valley Community Foundation in Terre Haute to get the donations to Sullivan. Donations were taken at Charlestown City Hall on Monday and Tuesday.
To contribute, go to https://wvcf.org/ and click on donate in the top right corner and designate the donation to “Help Sullivan Recover.” Donations can also be sent to WV Community Foundation, 200 South 8th St., Terre Haute, IN 47807.
Needed donations include non-perishable food items, Gatorade and other sports drinks, feminine hygiene products, baby wipes, storage bins, cleaning supplies, paper products (toilet paper, paper towels, paper plates) and plastic cutlery. Clothing is not currently needed.
The Indiana Conference of Mayors (ICOM) has been looking to create a crisis-response program to help other Indiana cities when tragedies occur. The program has not been created yet.
“When I saw that they (Sullivan) had experienced this tornado,” Hodges said. “I thought, well even though we don’t have an official program response put into place yet… there’s nothing that says that we can’t reach out and help our fellow Hoosiers recover from this type of damage.”
The three people that died from the tornado in Sullivan County were 61-year-old Susan Horton, her 38-year-old son Thomas Horton and 47-year-old Shane Goodman.
The National Weather Service estimated the winds reached a peak of 155 mph in Sullivan and the tornado traveled for almost eight miles. Sullivan’s mayor, Clint Lamb, said about 200 structures were damaged in the county.
Gov. Eric Holcomb declared a State of Emergency for Sullivan County.
“I know the Charlestown community is quick to jump on board for those kinds of relief efforts,” Hodges said. “Once I heard back from emergency management… we put out the call and people are already starting to donate.”
Two more people died from the other EF3 tornado in Owen County.
