CHARLESTOWN — Habitat for Humanity Clark & Floyd Indiana announced Friday a partnership with the City of Charlestown and Mayor Treva Hodges to build a Habitat for Humanity home in Charlestown.
The Board of Public Works of the City of Charlestown voted to transfer previously blighted city-owned property at 175 Maple Drive. This donation represents Habitat’s inaugural presence in Charlestown.
“Welcoming Habitat for Humanity to Charlestown for the first time is incredibly rewarding,” said Hodges. “Our community has much to offer for new homeowners and we can’t wait to meet the family who will make a new home here."
Jerry Leonard, executive director for Habitat for Humanity Clark & Floyd County, said a family has been selected to receive the house once it is constructed. A single mother of two young children will be the perfect fit for the neighborhood and Charlestown.
“We are so excited to be able to partner together and provide affordable housing options to the City of Charlestown, " said Leonard. He went on to say “the residents and businesses of Charlestown have already started reaching out to help build this house. This will be one of the most exciting builds we have done in our 30 years serving the area.”
Construction on the property will begin in early 2022 with the house completed late summer 2022.
Habitat for Humanity is a housing ministry that works in partnership with qualifying families to help them build their own homes. When the home is complete, Habitat sells the home to the Partner Family/Homebuyer on a 20-year, no-interest mortgage, ensuring the monthly mortgage payment is 30% or less of the homebuyer’s gross monthly income.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.