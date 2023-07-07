CHARLESTOWN – Backpacks and school essentials will be distributed to Charlestown students and residents as the city’s annual Back to School Bash on Saturday, July 15, 2023 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Family Activities Park.
The Family Activities Park, located at 1000 Park St., will be open for families to enjoy for free.
Features at the park include a splash pad, playground, mini-golf, roller skating, video games and more. Plus, a Movie in the Park featuring The Super Mario Bros. Movie will play at 11 a.m.
Charlestown Parks provides 300 backpacks before the school year begins. Various businesses, nonprofits, churches and other groups will be in attendance to distribute additional supplies like colored pencils, ear buds, notebooks, and more. No pre-registration is required, although parents/guardians must show proof of Charlestown residency (driver’s license, utility bill) or proof of attending a Charlestown school.
“This family-friendly event gets kids reunited with friends as they get to have a blast in the park,” said Charlestown Parks Director Marissa Knoebel. “It’s neat to see kids pick out their backpacks as they prepare for a fantastic school year.”
The park will remain open, including concessions, until 5 p.m.
