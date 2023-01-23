CHARLESTOWN – The Charlestown Redevelopment Commission hosted a Municipal Growth Summit on Monday to discuss the development of the city.
The topics included housing, business development, industrial prospects, transportation infrastructure improvements and quality of life initiatives.
Treva Hodges, Charlestown mayor, and Paul Wheatley, Founder of The Wheatley Group, started the event with demographics of the city.
“The primary goal of this summit was to keep all the stakeholders bringing development to Charlestown connected with each other,” Hodges said. “We want to grow responsibly and collaboration is the key to doing so. From here we can make sure our existing residents also inform our projects. It shows that Charlestown is a city focused on creating community cohesion.”
The median annual income of households in the city is $58,087. Between 2015 and 2021, almost 1000 new jobs were added to the city.
“The growth isn’t coming, it’s here,” said Ruthie Jackson, Charlestown council member. “People are waking up and seeing what a gem we have.”
Old buildings have been removed to enable new developments to come to the city.
Enhancements have been made to downtown Charlestown as well. Those include High Street sidewalks and various changes around the city square.
Charlestown also started a Façade Improvement Program that helped businesses improve their look. It also encouraged other businesses who did not apply for the program to make improvements as well.
Housing permits in Charlestown Landing for single-family housing went down in 2022 compared to 2021. Last year there were 169 permits issued but there were 202 issued in 2101.
“We’ll see how this year turns out… we’re in an increased inflationary period with increased interest rates,” Wheatley said.
Industrial developments in River Ridge are within city limits and Dan Cristiani Excavating Co. has made over $168 million in industrial building investments for Shadow Lake and $4.5 million in public infrastructure projects.
The money from the infrastructure investment will be used for a signalized intersection on Highway 62 as well as other road infrastructure projects.
“This is one of the reasons why were having this summit and we invited all these stakeholders,” Hodges said. “We’re looking at opportunities here where River Ridge contributed some of the cost to the study for that traffic signal. We wanted to get all of you (stakeholders) in the same room at the same time to see the new developments that are happening.”
Land donations for parks was another topic. River Ridge donated 106 acres of land, Sharon Kleinert in conjunction with Shadow Lake donated 80 acres for a park, and Rick Wheeler donated 7.8 acres for a dog park.
Looking into the future Shadow Lake will be making investments for commercial and retail locations. Dan Cristiani has assembled around 700 acres to be used for a single and multi-family housing area called Shadow Brook Farm.
The city will also be getting wastewater treatment improvements by building a new water treatment plant.
“We have lots of development coming, apartments and businesses,” Jackson said. “People who have been invested in our town, I’m just happy that they see in Charlestown what I've seen in Charlestown for a year and we’re very excited about it.”
