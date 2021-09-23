CHARLESTOWN — A wealth of mental health community support experience is a tool Courtney Rodewig plans to utilize for the City of Charlestown.
Rodewig stepped into the position of Community Liaison on Sept. 9 for the city, offering various social work support for residents.
The temporary position (which could be extended) is to offer services for community members facing personal or family crises. Rodewig will establish relationships with social service agencies and serve as a point of contact for crisis intervention duties.
With a Master's of Social Work and Psychology from Spalding University, Rodewig’s experience is vast. The Charlestown resident has a private therapist practice in Mt. Washington, Kentucky providing therapeutic intervention services to children and teens in addition to family therapy and crisis intervention. Outside of the private practice, Rodewig has conducted mental health training and therapy for the Okolona, Kentucky fire department.
In the wake of COVID-19, Charlestown Mayor Treva Hodges raised concerns about how the pandemic put an emotional, financial and mental strain on individuals and families.
“Recovery from the COVID Pandemic is proving to be a long-term process,” said Hodges. “When COVID-19 first hit last year we responded to the immediate needs of community members with our Outreach Assistance Service. We also sought and were awarded grants to help our small businesses keep their doors open and retain jobs over the last year. The Community Liaison position is a chance to take our recovery focus into the next phase by offering sustained support and case management for our families and residents who find themselves facing difficult times due the long-term effects of the virus.”
The main focus of the position will be to provide support for residents in need of services related to domestic violence, suicide prevention, substance abuse treatment and recovery, general mental health and financial support.
“Charlestown cares about our residents,” Hodges said. “We know that the ultimate success of our community is linked to the health and overall wellbeing of our residents.”
Rodewig will hold office hours at City Hall on Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Fridays by appointment only, along with serve in the community as needed. To reach Rodewig’s office by phone, please call 812-256-3422 or email socialworker@cityofcharlestown.com.
