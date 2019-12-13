CHARLESTOWN — One year ago, Charlestown Police Chief Keith McDonald made one of the hardest phone calls of his life.
It was on that day when nine-year veteran Sgt. Benton Bertram lost his life at the age of 33. Bertram, known as Ben to those who worked with and loved him, was killed after his police cruiser struck a tree as he pursued a suspect at high speeds through Scott County.
"To make that phone call to Tim Wolff, my assistant chief, was the most difficult phone call to ever have to make," McDonald said. "We were just so shocked. Ben was that guy you just never expected something like this to happen to."
What made that phone call even more difficult was the fact that Maj. Wolff wasn't just Bertram's co-worker — they were family.
"Ben was my brother-in-law," Wolff said. "I've known Ben for more than half of my life. I knew Ben when he was a scrawny little kid. People use the term brother-in-law, but he wasn't my brother-in-law. He was my brother. I never considered him an in-law. He was one of my best friends."
To honor the fallen K-9 officer on the anniversary of his death, the City of Charlestown and law enforcement agencies from throughout the area conducted a candlelight vigil and memorial service Thursday evening. There, before the scores of supporters who braved the cold, McDonald and Wolff paid their respects to Bertram, sharing memories of his work ethic and the times they shared together.
"We wanted something just tasteful, small and streamlined, just to be able to share that moment with the public," McDonald said. "To have this kind of turnout on a cold December night is huge for us. We've been so blessed to work in this community. It's a special place to work."
Wolff said that it's been a particularly tough holiday season for him and his family. He said he often wishes he could speak to Bertram about what's going on in his life, whether it be work-related, a personal matter or just to chat.
"We were that close," Wolff said. "We were both police officers, so there are things that happen where I want to call him and just talk to him, and I can't. This past Thanksgiving was tough. Thanksgiving was the last holiday we celebrated together. It affected me a lot more than I thought it would, but we made it through."
It isn't just the holidays that causes Bertram's memory to come to mind. Everyday tasks can cause Wolff to think of him, and wish he were around to witness the family grow. Bertram is "always in the back of their minds," as Wolff put it.
"I just taught my daughter how to mow the grass," he said. "Ben loved to mow. I took a picture of her, and after looking at it, it upset me. Ben should've been here to teach her how to mow the grass."
The time of year has been difficult, too, for the men and women who worked with Bertram at the police department. McDonald said the department just celebrated its "Christmas with a cop" last night.
The night of last year's event is when Bertram lost his life.
"We knew last night was going to be tough, not having him there," McDonald said. "We pulled it together as a team and got through it. We had a great time, and I think the kids had a great time, but there was definitely something missing."
McDonald and Wolff agreed that while they're heartbroken over the loss of Bertram, the support they've received from the community has inspired them to keep moving forward through the pain.
"I just want to thank everybody in the community for their love and support," Wolff said. "We wouldn't have been able to get through this without the community. That's the advantage of living in a small town like this. Everybody knows each other, and it impacted our little community pretty hard."
