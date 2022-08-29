CHARLESTOWN — The City of Charlestown will host a discussion Tuesday focused on the possibility of constructing a new civic center.
The event will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Charlestown Family Activities Park at 1000 Park St.
The center building there was condemned in 2016 and has been deemed by engineers to be beyond its useful life. One proposal is to focus the use of the current property on Charlestown Little League, with a new civic center to be constructed elsewhere.
City officials want to garner public input about the proposal during Tuesday’s discussion.
“We want the community, especially our youth, involved in the city’s direction in regard to youth activities, use of space, sports, events, and programming,” said Brian Smith, Charlestown’s director of communications, in a news release about the event.
The park will be open for regular use during the event, and Mar Concessions and Yellow Sno will be there selling concessions.
