CHARLESTOWN — A new event was created for this year’s Founders Week in Charlestown.
A Brick Building Clinic gave the youth of the community an opportunity to show their creativity through Legos.
The Brick Building Clinic was inspired by Nehemiah Balenean, a seventh-grade student in Charlestown, where he and 120 other students came together and built their version of Charlestown in Lego form.
Balenean sent a letter to Treva Hodges, Charlestown's mayor, last year explaining he wanted to have a Lego Park built in the city.
The letter Balenean wrote inspired Tuesday’s Lego building event to start Founders Week for the city.
“The reason why I wanted to do this is because I knew that a lot of people around here like Legos and like building Legos,” Balenean said. “I’ve been contemplating on this for a few years and I just came out with the idea of writing the mayor a letter and see if we can make some Lego Park where people can come together and actually communicate and connect through Legos.”
He saw this as an opportunity for the community to get together, make new friends, explore their imaginations and create anything that they wanted to.
After receiving the letter from Balenean, Hodges knew she would not be able to create a Lego Park, but wanted to offer a response.
“I have a thing about wanting to respond to kids,” Hodges said. “When a kid takes the time to write a letter to the mayor, that’s huge.”
Hodges got with the parks department to get to work to find a solution to Balenean’s letter. They reached out to sponsors to get the supplies necessary for the Brick Building Clinic.
At the event Balenean was a part of the team that was building Rose Island, which has a mix of Lego Land in it while creating it.
Connor Boesch is a fourth-grader who was in charge of building the Christmas section of the city.
“We’re building the Christmas Main Street,” Boesch said. “I built the street, the trolley, I made a Christmas Tree. Because it is snowing, we have snow on our buildings.”
Boesch has been collecting and building Legos for some time now and sees this as something that he would like to see the city turn into a yearly tradition.
When they complete the Lego Charlestown build, it will be transported to the Family Activities Park, 1000 Park St, Charlestown, to be on display for the rest of the week.
“Getting these kids involved at this age, getting them looking at city planning, getting them thinking about how government works and making these decisions is laying that footprint for our future,” Hodges said. “Within this group, you have future mayors, future council people, future engineers, future teachers. It’s rewarding to see them all come together all because of one little boy’s idea.”
Founders Week schedule of events
Wednesday, June 21
• Trivia Night – 6 p.m. A Classic TV Pop Culture Themed Trivia Night takes place at the Arts & Enrichment Center. Brush up on your Andy Griffith and Gilligan’s Island knowledge. Prizes for the free event go to the top teams. No registration required.
Thursday, June 22
• American Red Cross Blood Drive, noon to 4 p.m. at the Arts & Enrichment Center. Make your appointment to donate in advance.
Friday, June 23
• Family Fun Night – 6 to 9 p.m. at the Family Activities Park. Enjoy a free hot dog and a scoop of Blue Bell Ice Cream. The Family Activities Park will be open for free for families to enjoy a night out plus there will be a water slide, a bounce house, a scavenger hunt, and mini golf contests.
• Amateur Cornhole Tournament – 7 p.m. at the Family Activities Park. The blind-draw tournament is for amateurs and recreational players only. Trophies and prizes for the top two teams. Registration day of event.
Saturday, June 24
• 8:30 a.m. – Pirate Dash 5K – 8:30 a.m. at Charlestown State Park. A cross-country style 5K race kicks off the Triple Crown of Charlestown.
• Founders Week Parade – Start time, 10 a.m. The parade route begins at Charlestown High School and heads down Market Street to the City Square before returning to the high school. Enter the parade or join along the route.. The Miami Nation of Indians will be the Grand Marshals.
• Backyard Classics Car Club 25th Annual Car Show – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the Charlestown City Square. Cars will line Main, Main Cross, and Short Street. Music, food, fun, and games. Car registration forms can be picked up at City Hall.
• Saturdays on the Square Pop-Up Market – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Greenway Park. Vendors range from local artists, craft makers, bakers, food, authors, civic groups, and more.
• Miami of Indiana Living History Village – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.. at Greenway Park. The Miami Nation of Indians will set up a living history village with wigwams, drums, artifacts and more to share their culture and history.
• Rock and Glow, Balloon Glow and Concert – 6 to 11 p.m. at Charlestown Little League Park. Tethered balloon rides will be offered to give a fantastic view of Charlestown. Once the sun sets, the hot air balloons will light up the sky. On the stage, The Lost Boys take the stage at 6:30 p.m. Award-winning singers, songwriters, and musicians, the Jason Lee McKinney Band, headlines the event at 9 p.m. McKinney, with 11 studio albums, fronts the band bringing raw, soulful modern-day roots music. Various food vendors will be set up at the fields.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.