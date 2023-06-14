CHARLESTOWN — On Tuesday afternoon, the Charlestown Library held an event to commemorate the second year of Juneteenth being celebrated as a federal holiday.
Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day or Emancipation Day, has a history that extends all the way back to 1865. The Civil War had just ended, and President Abraham Lincoln had already signed the Emancipation Proclamation.
The name Juneteenth is also a combination of the words June and nineteenth. On that date in 1865, General Gordon Granger and his troops arrived in Galveston, Texas with the message the Union Army had won and all slaves were to be freed. The order was called General Order No. 3, and it meant slavery was to be abolished nationwide. Though the war was over and the Emancipation Proclamation was signed before, some slave owners did not want to grant their slaves freedom. However, the aforementioned order was to be enforced.
The Charlestown Library celebrated Juneteenth with a program about an important figure in African American history, Olaudah Equiano. The event was open to participants of all ages.
Brian West, an employee of the Frazier History Museum, was the featured guest. He gave a brief background history of the facility, which is located in downtown Louisville. The employees of the museum focus on Kentucky history. The museum features some permanent exhibits, including the Lewis & Clark Experience. One of their temporary exhibits, Kentucky Rivalries, focuses on local sport teams.
West said the following about the Frazier Museum, “We have so many exhibitions, and a lot of them are interactive. That engages many visitors, especially the children. The kids really like the Lewis & Clark Experience exhibit. We have a lot of things going on at the Frazier Museum. I also do several outreach programs and tours.”
West walked into the library dressed up as Equiano and gave the audience a rousing rendition of Equiano’s narrative; he even talked in an accent. West made the narrative come alive by memorizing his lines and giving those in attendance a glimpse of Equiano’s harrowing voyage on the slave ship. He also moved and made gesticulations to illustrate his points.
Equiano was extremely descriptive with his words so much he fully captured his surroundings. He also articulated all the cruelty and strife that was going on all around him.
West first encountered Equiano’s work at the Frazier Museum and became fascinated with the narrative. He said the following about his “role” of Equiano, “This is the first interpretation I ever learned, my acting debut. Equiano lived a varied life.”
Equiano was also known by the name Gustavus Vassa. Enslaved since he was a child in Africa, Equiano was eventually sold to a Royal Navy officer. As a result of those experiences, he became an abolitionist and a writer.
West also stated, “I don’t do as many interpretations as I used to. COVID-19 really took a toll on museum visits. However, I am working on a new project now, which should premiere in September, the Thornton and Lucie story.”
Thornton and Lucie Blackburn escaped slavery in Louisville and made their way to Michigan. They were captured and put in jail two years later, but some fellow African Americans helped them safely flee to Canada.
After the main part of the presentation, West invited audience members to ask questions about the Frazier Museum and other local stories involving slavery. He also incorporated an open discussion.
West said in closing, “I hope I was able to share a little about the slave trade with the people of Charlestown. Juneteenth is an important part of American history. Slave labor was taken advantage of in Indiana.”
For more information about the Frazier Museum, go to their website at: https://www.fraziermuseum.org/
