CHARLESTOWN — A Charlestown man has been arrested on preliminary charges of possession of child pornography and molestation following an investigation by Indiana State Police.
Justin A. Freytag, 36, was arrested Wednesday following an investigation began in October by the ISP Internet Crimes against Children task force, after they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to a news release.
Police executed a search warrant at Freytag's residence and interviewed him; was arrested on initial preliminary charges of possession and dissemination of child pornography. Further investigation brought forth information which could lead to charges for child exploitation.
Formal charges had not been filed as of Thursday afternoon, and the investigation is ongoing. Freytag is being held in Clark County jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.