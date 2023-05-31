CLARK COUNTY - A Cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) led to the arrest of a Clark County man for possession of child pornography.
Detectives with the Indiana State Police - Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force in Sellersburg began an investigation in January after receiving a cyber tip report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The cyber tip report indicated that a specific account was possibly used to transmit child pornography images or video files.
Investigators requested a search warrant based on information gathered during the investigation. As a result, on Tuesday, members of the Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a search warrant at a High Street address in Charlestown.
As a result of the investigation and search, an arrest warrant was issued for Dartanion Arcaedia Diego Glover, 19, of Charlestown.
Glover is charged with three counts of Possession of Child Pornography, each a Level 5 Felony.
Troopers arrested Glover at his residence and transported him to the Clark County jail without further incident.
