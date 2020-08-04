CORYDON — A Charlestown man arrested Monday in Corydon is now facing multiple drug felony charges in Harrison County.
George A. Conley, 42, was arrested after a traffic stop on Old State Road 135. A search with a K9 detected drugs and cash, according to a news release.
The news release said officers were patrolling the area of Old State Road 135 and Wyandotte Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Monday when they saw a car weaving in the lane and crossing into another lane. Troopers stopped the car and identified the female driver by her driver’s license. Conley, the passenger, did not have identification on him.
An open air sniff was conducted by a K9 and that led to the discovery of two ounces of methamphetamine, unprescribed pills, marijuana, paraphernalia and $1,600 in cash.
The driver was cited for driving infractions, and Conley was arrested and charged in Harrison County with a level 2 felony for dealing in methamphetamine 10 grams or more; a level 3 felony for possession of 28 grams or more of methamphetamine; a level 6 felony for possession of a syringe; a level 6 felony for possession of a legend drug; a class A and a class B misdemeanor for possession of marijuana; a class C misdemeanor for possession of paraphernalia and a class C misdemeanor for possession of Chinese Throwing Stars.
