CHARLESTOWN — A 22-year-old is facing serious charges and has been booked into the Clark County Jail.
Nicholas Bennett McCutchen was arrested on Friday at a Greenbrier Court residence in Charlestown.
Booking records show he's facing charges of sexual misconduct with a minor - intercourse or sexual, sexual battery, criminal confinement, strangulation - applying pressure to the throat or neck of another person, robbery, theft-shoplifting, possession, rape by force and battery - moderate bodily injury - pregnant woman. The bond for each charge is $50,005.
Information is expected to be released this week. The Clark County Prosecutor's office will be handling the case.
McCutchen has been in trouble with the law before, with public records showing charges dating back to 2019.
He was charged with criminal trespassing and criminal mischief in April 2019. In July 2019, he was charged with knowingly or intentionally operation a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license. McCutchen faced a theft charge in October 2019.
The suspect was charged with a felony in July 2020, for battery against a public safety official and obstructing an emergency medical person. That case is slated for a February jury trial.
In August of last year, McCutchen was charged with intimidation, a misdemeanor.
