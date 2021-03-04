CHARLESTOWN — Though some thanked Mayor Treva Hodges for improvements in the fiscal management of the wastewater operation, the Charlestown City Council voted unanimously this week to form a sewer board.
Hodges would be one of the three board members if the measure is approved on final reading next month, but she opposes the idea because of added expenses for a utility that had lost over $700,000 in the three years before she took office.
“We simply cannot afford to do a sewer board at this time,” Hodges said during Monday's meeting. “We're trying to save our taxpayers money.”
Sewer operations are managed now through the Charlestown Board of Public Works and Safety. Those board members aren't paid, but sewer board representatives would be, Hodges said. Additionally, the utility would have to foot the costs of a sewer board attorney and staff would be required to attend more meetings.
Using Jeffersonville's sewer board as an example, Hodges said Charlestown ratepayers would be on the hook for over $30,000 annually in legal expenses and board member pay.
Councilwoman Ruthie Jackson brought forward the plan, and the vote came after city officials heard a presentation from Jacobi, Toombs and Lanz that outlined more than $26 million in long-term wastewater needs in Charlestown.
Jackson said it would be unfair to approach residents about increasing wastewater costs without having a sewer board and field experts analyzing the daily operations of the utility.
“This is not personal. This is for my constituents,” Jackson said.
Councilman Brian Hester credited Hodges for her oversight of the utility since 2020, but said sewer costs are too high to not have a board dedicated solely to wastewater operations.
“I look at this as an investment in our city,” Hester said. “If I had a $26 million operation, I would want more than a few people to look at it.”
Hester suggested suspending the rules to allow the final vote to be taken during Monday's meeting, but Hodges urged the council to wait until next month so that the public would have an opportunity to provide feedback.
Hodges said she took over management of the wastewater fund in August to ensure there wouldn't be another loss in 2020.
According to numbers provided by the mayor, the sewer utility turned a profit last year for the first time since 2016. The utility lost more than $700,000 combined from 2017 to 2019, Hodges showed in a handout provided to council members.
“These losses depreciated our cash reserves in that department substantially,” she said. “So financially, this system is being managed better than it has been in the last three years.”
Unlike Jeffersonville, Charlestown doesn't have a large enough population and customer base to absorb the costs of a sewer board, Hodges continued. Charlestown has about 2,500 sewer customers.
Jackson said the city will see growth through the continued expansion of the River Ridge Commerce Center. The growth will require more attention to sewer operations as economic development will hinge on the soundness of the utility, which is one reason why a wastewater board is needed,
The council would be responsible for appointing the two other members of the board to join the mayor. According to the resolution, at least one of those members must be a registered professional engineer in Indiana.
Earlier during the meeting, the council heard a JTL report about the sewer system. The analysis showed over $26 million in potential long-term improvements and $1.5 million in short-term needs.
Among the issues reported were sanitary sewer overflows at some pump stations, which are violations of federal and state standards. The city is not under a ban notice, though it could face enforcement actions if overflows aren't reduced or eliminated.
The council's next meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. April 8.
