CHARLESTOWN – This November, Charlestown voters will decide on who will lead the city for the next four years as mayor.
The race for the position is between incumbent Mayor Treva Hodges, a Democrat, and Charlestown City Council President Ruthie Jackson, a Republican.
Not only is the mayor the leader of the city they are serving, but they are the executive official and responsible for the day-to-day operations of the city.
Both candidates have served the city and have plans for Charlestown if they are voted in for the position.
“I’m a hometown girl, I’ve lived here my whole life, I’ve seen the transition of Charlestown from what it used to be to what it is now,” Jackson said. “I’ve worked with the schools, the police department and other agencies to help make sure people are taken care of.”
“I have a record of proven progress these past four years,” Hodges said. “Charlestown has accomplished more under my leadership than it has in decades before I became mayor. There’s no reason to take the foot off the gas now.”
Building the sewer plant is a big goal for Jackson and she wants to make sure that the construction will be right and will not put a burden on Charlestown taxpayers.
Growing the city but keeping its small town feel is important to Jackson as well.
“We’re going to grow, so let’s do it in a smart way,” Jackson said. “We need restaurants, that’s the number one thing I get when I’m out talking with people.”
She said she will work with the redevelopment commission to bring in new restaurants and businesses to the city so residents don't have to leave Charlestown for their needs and wants.
Improving infrastructure is one of the big issues Hodges said she will continue to pursue if she is reelected for the position.
“This year we solved the wastewater problem and the water problem has been solved, but we really need to turn our eye toward drainage issues,” Hodges said. “The city was recently designated as an MS4 community and I had a plan for that before I came into office.”
MS4 stands for municipal separate storm sewer system. MS4s are defined as a conveyance or system of conveyances owned by a state, city, town, or other public entity that discharges to U.S. waters and is designed or used for collecting or conveying stormwater.
Road infrastructure is something that Hodges wants to look at as well. As the city grows, she wants to make sure there are no impediments to the flow of traffic.
Hodges has a plan to invest in the city’s parks and recreation by building Shadow Lake Park. If reelected she anticipates that the park will enter phase one next year with other phases to follow.
Investing in quality-of-life projects is something that both candidates want to improve on and expand for Charlestown.
“I think I have been a big part of that the past 10 years running an outreach center,” Jackson said. “We serve food, we take care of children at Christmas. During the pandemic we were donated money and I went out everyday and delivered meals to people.”
With her partnerships with companies and elected officials, Jackson will do what is needed to make sure the residents of Charlestown are taken care in their times of need.
Making residents feel safe is one thing Hodges will work on to improve the quality of life in Charlestown.
“I am the candidate who has provided the most support for our public safety here in Charlestown by strongly supporting our police department in wages, equipment and that will continue as we move forward,” Hodges said.
Jackson wants Charlestown to have a hometown feel and more togetherness with the residents.
“Charlestonians look out for each other,” Jackson said. “With a leader that makes sures others are taken care of and our needs our met… things like that are important.”
With Hodges as the leader, she said would like to see the city continue to see success and grow.
“I will not stop pursuing grants,” Hodges said. “Every grant that we get, every special funding that we see helps us keep the tax rate down, helps us save taxpayers money.”
Election day is Nov. 7. Early voting in Clark County begins Oct. 11. The last day to register for the 2023 municipal elections is Oct. 10.
