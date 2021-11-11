CHARLESTOWN — Charlestown residents came together on Thursday to not only honor veterans but to also show appreciation for military and veteran caregivers.
Mayor Treva Hodges officially announced Charlestown to be a Hidden Heroes City at the Veterans Day gathering, meaning the city is dedicated to providing support services for caregivers.
“Showing our appreciation should be more than a once a year event, and so it’s been our goal in Charlestown to find ways to show our support year round and in various ways,” Hodges said at the event.
Hodges said that the city loves and admires all that veterans have done, but it would also be remiss to not acknowledge the sacrifice of the families. The proclamation Hodges signed stated that caregivers often receive less acknowledgement through public, private and philanthropic resources than veterans.
“An alarming number of military and veteran caregivers, according to research, are suffering numerous debilitating mental, physical, and emotional effects because of their caregiving duties,” the proclamation stated.
The Hidden Heroes program is a part of the Elizabeth Dole Foundation, which focuses on supporting military families. Charlestown is one of over 100 Hidden Hero Cities in the country, and one of a few in Indiana.
Glenda Leary, one of the foundation’s fellows, was the one who brought the program to the attention of the mayor several months ago.
“It was absolutely a no-brainer that we should do this,” Hodges said.
Leary herself has been a caregiver for her veteran husband, Josh, for 13 years with them living in Charlestown for 10 years. Leary is one of 5.5 million caregivers in the country, according to a RAND study funded by the Elizabeth Dole Foundation, but she thinks that there are more.
In her position with the foundation, Leary reaches out and finds caregivers that do not realize that’s what they are.
“They’re usually in disbelief. It’s ‘No, I’m just the spouse.’ It kind of is a shock, because they’ve never heard the term caregiver and in fact, that’s how I felt,” Leary said. “It’s a strange word to hear.”
Leary said she helps point out to these caregivers that the things they are doing for their veteran loved one is caregiving.
“It’s kind of an awakening, and it starts to make sense,” she said.
Hodges said that one of the first objectives of being a Hidden Heroes City will be finding out who the caregivers are.
Leary pointed out that it’s hard for caregivers to ask for help and take time for themselves.
Hodges and Leary both shared the sentiment that caregivers having the resources and support to take care of themselves means that the veterans they are caring for will also receive the best care possible.
“Through recognizing the people that provide their [veterans] daily care we’re acknowledging again the sacrifices they’ve made for our country,” Hodges said.
The City of Charlestown website will be adding a page dedicated to both national and local resources and services for caregivers, that will allow them to make connections and feel supported.
“So that whatever challenges they’re facing on a day-to-day basis, they know that they can go one place and find out where to go next,” Hodges said.
Hodges said that the website can be used as a way for these caregivers to be in contact with the city about things like firework events happening nearby or if emergency sirens need to be turned off before approaching their street.
In addition to providing resources for these caregivers to better care for themselves and their loved ones, Leary is hoping that by being a part of this program the city can provide a community for these individuals to come together and share their experiences.
“You run into caregivers and they feel like ‘I’m the only one, and there’s nobody else. Nobody understands my story, nobody gets it,’” Leary said.
Leary said pointing out that there are many others out there in the same situation creates a sense of community.
“You don’t have to explain. A lot of our veterans have PTSD, and you can’t really explain what that daily task is like, and what that lifestyle is like, but another caregiver can just go ‘oh, I just get it. It’s a commarradrie,’” she said.
