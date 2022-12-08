CHARLESTOWN — As the year comes to an end, Charlestown officials are looking ahead to some major projects in 2023.
One of the biggest projects for the city will be the wastewater plant. The project is anticipated to begin before the end of 2023. It is estimated to be a $44 million project and will be a 24-month build.
“The bill being so expensive, but having that currently covered with grants and special funding is going to help keep residents' rates down,” said Charlestown Mayor Treva Hodges. “So they will not experience a significant rate increase in order to build that plant.”
Hodges added that the wastewater plant will allow the city to provide the capacity for industrial and commercial growth. She added that the residential market continues to grow and that it will drive interest in restaurants and shops.
“Once we get our sewer plant built, that will be a great thing for Charlestown,” said Charlestown Council President Ruthie Jackson. “It will take care of our infrastructure and get it where it needs to be.”
Charlestown will also be working on road infrastructure, specifically on sidewalk accessibility and drainage concerns.
“In 2020 we had a drainage listening session where residents could come in and share problems that they had with drainage,” Hodges said. “It’s taken us some time to gather data because we have to have rain events for that to happen.”
Based on the data, officials believe that the enhancement of Monroe Street will be quite significant in reducing the flooding in that area.
Another big project for next year in Charlestown is the development of Shadow Lake industrial park. Dan Cristiani Excavating started construction of their new office on Oct. 21 at Shadow Lake and it will continue into next year.
Alongside construction of the new office, the entrance to Shadow Lake will be improved to make it easier to get in and out of for employees.
“It’s going to be kind of a front facing geographical change for people when they approach Charlestown,” Hodges said. “When they see that being built, it will be a big noticeable change.”
The excavating company is also working on bringing other businesses to Shadow Lake.
“The last meeting we had, they have two very interested parties,” Jackson said. “They are interested in moving a business to town.”
It is not confirmed that the two parties will be moving into Shadow Lake, but they are considering it.
With the land donation for a park Charlestown recently received, Hodges said they are looking at doing a master plan for the area.
“We’re hoping to get a plan together to build a civic complex there,” Hodges said. “Moving forward with some enhancements to our existing Little League park, we will be removing the civic center structure there.”
They will be enhancing the parking lot for the league and are considering putting playground equipment there for the teams.
Also in 2023, Habitat for Humanity will continue its work with the city to build homes for people who need them.
“It’s not about what you see being built, but the types of programming we offer,” Hodges said. “I think that’s an attractive thing that folks can look forward to.”
