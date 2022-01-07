“Without love, there is no reason to know anyone, for love will, in the end, connect us to our neighbors, our children and our hearts.” – Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Celebrating the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service on Jan. 17, the City of Charlestown is serving as a drop off point for baby, infant and toddler item donations to the Diaper Project.
Each MLK Day of Service is a time for communities to strengthen. The City of Charlestown encourages its residents to donate or volunteer to the Diaper Project, making a difference in our community.
During January, the City of Charlestown will have donation drop off site set up at City Hall.
Items to donate include:
• Diapers (sizes 4, 5, 6 the biggest need)
• Adult Incontinence Products
• Baby Wipes (72 count)
• Diaper Rash (2 oz tubes)
• Baby Lotion (15 oz bottles) and Baby Wash (15 oz bottles)
• Toddler Graduate Foods
• Sippy Cups, Bottles, Pacifiers, Teething Aides (Toys)
The Charlestown-based nonprofit is a source for mothers, fathers, guardians, and families who need essentials like diapers, wipes, rash creams, lotions, and more. Established in March 2015, the Diaper Project opened its doors to the needs in the community. Government resources such as Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) provide nutrients, but not all items are covered by those programs.
Through Community Presbyterian Church of Charlestown, Donna McCreary leads the Diaper Project. Her inspiration to begin was reading an article about a Missouri pharmacy’s report stating the most stolen items were diapers and formula.
“I saw there was definitely a need,” she said. “Many are under the impression that baby items are covered by WIC, but, they are not.”
Each Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m., Community Presbyterian is the site of curbside service for clients in need. During those times, those wishing to donate can drop off supplies as well. The long-term goal for the Diaper Project is to have a mobile unit.
To take part in the program or to give monetarily, contact Donna by searching the “Diaper Project” on Facebook or calling (812) 256-2370. City Hall office hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.