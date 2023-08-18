CHARLESTOWN – To honor the veterans that are from or live in Charlestown, the city has started its Honors Banner Program campaign for 2023.
The program started in 2020 when Charlestown Mayor Treva Hodges asked residents for input on what they would like to see in the city.
One of the most consistent ideas was more recognition for the city’s veterans and military, she said.
“Charlestown has a big love for our military service members and veterans,” Hodges said. “It became clear that we have a community that wanted to do more to recognize our service members.”
From there Hodges and other community members met and started brainstorming ideas on what they could do for the service members and vets.
During the session, they discussed the banners they do for high school seniors and wanted to do the same for the vets and service members of Charlestown.
On average the city hangs 80 to 100 banners throughout the streets. Many residents have had a banner of a loved one hanging in the city since the program started.
“I think it puts light on the service people who have joined or years ago were drafted,” said DeAnna Harney, a resident who honors her husband. “People don’t forget that there are people that are going to serve for their country.”
Harney’s husband, Joseph Harney, was a Marines E-9 Sergeant Major and serve from 1968 to 1983. Harney has been honoring her husband since the program started.
They moved to Charlestown because of his service, as Joseph was stationed in Louisville. When he retired from the military, they were going to move to Iowa where they were originally from but could not due to the economy.
“The economy was so bad that we just stayed here,” DeAnna Harney said. “Then we met so many nice people we just stayed, so it worked out great.”
Joseph Harney is proud to be honored in this way by the city.
“At first I think he was embarrassed, but now he’s very proud of it,” DeAnna Harney said.
Delores Adams uses the banners to recognize her husband as well. She also started honoring her husband in 2020.
“It’s been an honor,” Adams said. “To honor my husband and now my brothers are also being honored. I think it’s very important to honor the veterans.”
Her husband, Carroll Adams, was a sergeant in the U.S. Air Force and served from 1962 to 1966. He also served in the American Legion and the VFW Color Guard for 31 years.
“I think it’s important to give the recognition to our vets,” Hodges said. “We very much appreciate the sacrifice our veterans give to our community and this is our way of offering a tribute to them to let them know how much we appreciate what they’ve done for us.”
