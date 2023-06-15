CHARLESTOWN — The Charlestown Sewer Board received two bids, each close to $40 million, for the city’s new wastewater treatment facility construction.
The sewer board voted Thursday to table the bids for review. The board will vote on the bids at its next meeting in July.
Pace Contracting’s total base bid is $39,878,000. Pace is offering deductions for certain features that would take off about $570,000 from the bid.
Dugan & Meyers’ total base bid is $39,929,000. The contractor is also proposing deductions that would reduce its bid by about $614,000.
The deductions reflect equipment that the sewer board could choose to eliminate from the project.
The utility stands to have the bulk of the work footed through grants and other funds that have already been dedicated to the wastewater facility.
“A vast majority of that is paid for already with grants and special funding that we have aggressively pursued over the last three years,” said Mayor Treva Hodges, who is also a member of the sewer board. She said about $26.9 million of the cost is already covered.
The city also has $4.2 million in its cash reserve from the sale of the water utility center from a few years ago that can be used for the new facility, Hodges added.
Once the sewer board approves a bid, it will be looking to bond the rest of the money for the project. The city council will have to vote on bonding the rest of the money, which will be around $8 million.
“This wastewater plant is critical for the growth of River Ridge, Shadow Lake, for all the booming residential opportunities we have,” Hodges said. “Without this expansion, Charlestown couldn’t grow the way that we’re set to grow.”
