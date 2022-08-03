CHARLESTOWN — The Charlestown Police Department hosted and sponsored a National Night Out event on Tuesday.
The main function of the program was to bring together Charlestown officers, community leaders, and residents in order to mingle and get to know their law enforcement officers, all while establishing good community relations. It is an annual event, which is both well-attended and well-received by the community.
The entire park was open for free, and kids and families could enjoy skateboarding, roller skating, miniature golf, cornhole, and other outdoor games while cooling off in the splash fountain. Officers in the tent near the park’s entrance handed out a variety of free items for both adults and children.
“Basically, the National Night Out is a night when the community can come together and get to know some of their Charlestown officers,” said Charlestown Police Chief Tim Wolff.
The department has hosted the event for the last seven years, and it usually takes place on the first Tuesday in August. One year, however, they decided to hold it in October due to COVID.
“This is a low-key setting, where people can come to us with questions or concerns. We want them to know the Charlestown Police Department is always here to help them," Wolff said.
The K-9 demonstration was a popular event. It was interesting and informative, as the officers had two police dogs show off some of their trained skills. Former K-9 officer, Maj. Keith McDonald, presented the program. The two dogs, Hurley and Jinx, are extremely valuable to the police department, as they help officers track illegal narcotics and search for and rescue injured people who need help.
“I miss working with the dogs,” McDonald said about his former duty. “It was nice getting to work with something I love. I know Hurley and Jinx are in the capable hands of their trainers, my fellow officers.”
McDonald picked out two child volunteers from the audience. He told them to hide select objects in the bushes within the demonstration area while the dogs were off to the side, not looking.
K-9 Hurley was first up. She demonstrated how she can find narcotics by picking up on their scent. K-9 Jinx, who was imported from Poland when he was very young, did an article search. He also obeyed verbal and non-verbal (hand signal) commands. There is a lot of extensive training involved for both dogs and handlers. Handlers are required to keep up with their certification requirements on a regular basis. In addition, certain dogs are trained to find certain drugs, which is part of their “specialty” according to the scents they have become familiar with.
People of all ages enjoyed seeing the dogs and watching them do what they were trained to. After the demonstration, guests were invited to take photos of and pet both Hurley and Jinx.
Mission BBQ from Clarksville provided free food and beverages for the participants, as well as other free items, including their catering and takeout menus.
Bailey Cravens, one of the employees of the restaurant, said, “We're just happy to be here to serve the Charlestown community. That’s what our business is about, serving those who serve our country.”
Staff members of the park also provided free refreshments, which participants enjoyed in the dining facility.
For those who would like to learn more about or speak with someone at the Charlestown Police Department, please contact them on their main line: (812) 256-6345 or visit their website at: http://www.ctownpd.com/.
